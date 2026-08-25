Three Oregon Portal Transfers Who Could Disappoint Ducks Fans This Year

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks reloaded its roster this offseason with a haul of roughly a dozen transfer portal additions aimed at providing depth and a spark to a team with title expectations entering the 2026 season.

Highlighting the new wave of Ducks is Koi Perich, the nation’s top-ranked safety in the portal, and quarterback Dylan Raiola, who started under center for Nebraska the past two seasons.

Dec 26, 2025; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich picks off a pass versus the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for every Perich, a player who can make an immediate impact, others simply don’t pan out. That’s particularly true in Eugene, where Lanning’s squad retained a majority of its talent from a squad that finished 13-2 last year before bowing out of the College Football Playoff in the semifinals to eventual champion Indiana.

Quarterback Dante Moore turned down the NFL for another run at a championship and a Heisman Award, while Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti and A’Mauri Washington also opted for another season in Oregon green and yellow. With roster spots at a premium for Lanning’s squad, the amount of field time some of these newcomers experience might not come down to a talent issue, but rather a space one.

Here’s a look at several players arriving via the transfer portal who could struggle to make an impact in 2026:

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback

Dylan Raiola arrived in Eugene on Jan. 12 expecting to land the Ducks starting job. That was before Heisman-hopeful Dante Moore decided to return to Oregon three days later on Jan. 14.

The five-star Raiola was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class and a top-10 overall prospect. In two seasons with Nebraska, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns against 17 interceptions for the upstart Cornhuskers, including a program-record for single season completion percentage (72.4 percent). That was prior, however, to a broken fibula cutting short his sophomore season after nine games.

April 25, 2026; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks spring gameat Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Healthy now, Raiola shined in the spring game, but his chances to start over Moore, who turned down a potential top-five selection in the NFL draft, are scant.

In Raiola’s case, his opportunity to be a signal caller for the Ducks likely doesn’t happen until his senior campaign in 2027. Even then, Oregon is a hotbed for quarterback recruits, meaning Raiola will still have to compete for the job considering that Akili Smith Jr., Ryder Hayes and TC Manumaleuna remain in the Ducks quarterback room as of now.

Andrew Olesh, Tight End

Oregon entered the offseason looking to add depth to its tight end unit after the departure of Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL.

Among those additions was Andrew Olesh who originally signed with Michigan before flipping to Penn State in December of 2024. The four-star, redshirt freshman, however, has yet to suit up for a college game.

April 25, 2026; Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh goes up to grab a pass over Peyton Woodyard during the Ducks annual spring game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He finds himself behind Jamari Johnson who inherits Sadiq’s role as starter, having hauled in 510 yards on 32 receptions and three touchdowns to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition last season. Behind Johnson alongside Olesh is Kendre Harrison, a five-star and No. 1 tight end in his recruiting class, Olesh and Clemson transfer Markus Dixon.

Olesh still has four years of eligibility left, but having already used a redshirt, he’ll likely remain buried on the depth chart.

Iverson Hooks, Wide Receiver

Where Raiola still has 2027 and Olesh a full complement of eligibility remaining, it’s make or break for Iverson Hooks.

The senior arrived at Oregon via Alabama-Birmingham this offseason after posting 927 yards and seven scores on 72 catches, second most catches in the American Conference where he was a second team selection.

April 25, 2026; Oregon wide receiver Iverson Hooks turns upfield during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He joins a receiver corps that already features Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, all of whom contributed significantly in 2025 and are projected to start this season. Behind them are Gatlin Bair and Messiah Hampton adding to the talented, yet cramped wide receiver room.

Simply put, there might not be enough passes to go around for Hooks to repeat another 72-reception season.

But the precedent is in place for him to succeed should he rise above the in-house competition. Look no further than last year’s Oregon squad and Malik Benson for an example. Benson wasn’t expected to lead the Ducks receiving but injuries opened the door for him to haul in 719 yards and six touchdowns on 43 catches.

Jan. 9, 2026; Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up prior to facing the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike many teams, Oregon’s transfer portal acquisitions are designed to add depth, rather than many immediate starters. The issue isn’t related to talent, so much as it is a numbers game.

Depth charts change throughout a season, though. Benson is proof.

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