Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Take Power Rankings Hit After Costly Loss

No. 8 Oregon's 18-game win streak at home was snapped after No. 3 Indiana walked into Autzen Stadium and shocked Dan Lanning and his program. While it was a top-10 matchup, the loss had significant consequences for rankings.

Mario Nordi

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The longest active home streak in the nation is no longer in Eugene after the No. 8 Oregon Ducks were upset 30-20 by the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. In what would have been the Ducks' 19th consecutive home win and 24th consecutive regular-season win — another national streak. Oregon was exposed in its own stadium and is suffering the consequences.

In ESPN's Football Power Index Rankings, Oregon fell from second to fifth, while Indiana rose from fourth to second.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning College Football Playoff College Football Playoff Committee Dante Moore Fernando Me
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wake Up Call For Oregon

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning College Football Playoff College Football Playoff Committee Dante Moore Fernando Me
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In Oregon's first loss at home since 2023, a lot of lessons were learned program-wide, especially for coach Dan Lanning.

“I don't think anybody in the organization did the best that they're capable of today, myself included,” Lanning said postgame. “It starts with me and, again, I thought their plan was better and ours wasn't.”

Oregon's once high-powered and explosive offense appeared lifeless against Indiana, and on paper, it showed with the Ducks only tallying 267 yards of total offense.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning College Football Playoff College Football Playoff Committee Dante Moore Fernando Me
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, right, is sacked on the opening drive of the game against Indiana at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A main struggle for Oregon was the battle in the trenches against the Hoosiers' defensive line. Quarterback Dante Moore entered the matchup having been sacked once, but by the end of it, he was sacked a total of six times, bringing his season total to seven.

“They had a good rush all day where our protection wasn't clean,” Lanning said. “We can get better in that area.”

Moore had an underwhelming performance, throwing for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The intense pressure from the Hoosier defensive line disrupted Moore's attempts to find openings -- instead, he was forced to scramble and was often sacked or rushed out of bounds.

MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks


MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana

Defensive Struggle

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning College Football Playoff College Football Playoff Committee Dante Moore Fernando Me
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Much like the Ducks' offensive line's lack of performance, the defensive line had the same issue and was dominated in the trenches by Indiana.

Oregon ultimately had no answer for Indiana's run game and was unable to contain running back Roman Hemby. The senior led the Hoosiers with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Ducks' defense has made a theme for being scrappy and bringing high pressure to the quarterback, but it just wasn't there. Oregon sacked Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza only once and managed just four tackles for loss.

Still In Playoff Contention

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dan Lanning College Football Playoff College Football Playoff Committee Dante Moore Fernando Me
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon's hope for a second undefeated regular season in the Big Ten has been struck down, the Ducks still have a path to the College Football Playoff ahead of them.

In year two of the 12-team format, teams no longer have their seasons derailed by a single loss, and in Oregon's case, it was to a top-10 opponent that also has the merit to make the playoff.

The Ducks still control their own destiny, but if Oregon drops another game in the regular season, their resume could be under fire from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Notable games where Oregon could be in its matchups on the road against Iowa and Washington, or even its home game against USC.

Oregon's chance to bounce back and regain momentum will have to be across the country in its next game at Rutgers on Oct. 18.

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football