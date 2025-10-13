Oregon Ducks Take Power Rankings Hit After Costly Loss
The longest active home streak in the nation is no longer in Eugene after the No. 8 Oregon Ducks were upset 30-20 by the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. In what would have been the Ducks' 19th consecutive home win and 24th consecutive regular-season win — another national streak. Oregon was exposed in its own stadium and is suffering the consequences.
In ESPN's Football Power Index Rankings, Oregon fell from second to fifth, while Indiana rose from fourth to second.
Wake Up Call For Oregon
In Oregon's first loss at home since 2023, a lot of lessons were learned program-wide, especially for coach Dan Lanning.
“I don't think anybody in the organization did the best that they're capable of today, myself included,” Lanning said postgame. “It starts with me and, again, I thought their plan was better and ours wasn't.”
Oregon's once high-powered and explosive offense appeared lifeless against Indiana, and on paper, it showed with the Ducks only tallying 267 yards of total offense.
A main struggle for Oregon was the battle in the trenches against the Hoosiers' defensive line. Quarterback Dante Moore entered the matchup having been sacked once, but by the end of it, he was sacked a total of six times, bringing his season total to seven.
“They had a good rush all day where our protection wasn't clean,” Lanning said. “We can get better in that area.”
Moore had an underwhelming performance, throwing for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The intense pressure from the Hoosier defensive line disrupted Moore's attempts to find openings -- instead, he was forced to scramble and was often sacked or rushed out of bounds.
Defensive Struggle
Much like the Ducks' offensive line's lack of performance, the defensive line had the same issue and was dominated in the trenches by Indiana.
Oregon ultimately had no answer for Indiana's run game and was unable to contain running back Roman Hemby. The senior led the Hoosiers with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Ducks' defense has made a theme for being scrappy and bringing high pressure to the quarterback, but it just wasn't there. Oregon sacked Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza only once and managed just four tackles for loss.
Still In Playoff Contention
While Oregon's hope for a second undefeated regular season in the Big Ten has been struck down, the Ducks still have a path to the College Football Playoff ahead of them.
In year two of the 12-team format, teams no longer have their seasons derailed by a single loss, and in Oregon's case, it was to a top-10 opponent that also has the merit to make the playoff.
The Ducks still control their own destiny, but if Oregon drops another game in the regular season, their resume could be under fire from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Notable games where Oregon could be in its matchups on the road against Iowa and Washington, or even its home game against USC.
Oregon's chance to bounce back and regain momentum will have to be across the country in its next game at Rutgers on Oct. 18.