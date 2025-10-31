Three Oregon Ducks Predicted As First Round Picks in 2026 NFL Draft
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks possess a talented team on both sides of the ball, which in large part has led to the program's success in both 2024 and 2025. The Ducks are 7-1 on the season currently ranked third in Big Ten conference play.
Players like quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington have led the explosive and high-powered program, and are starting to solidify themselves as top draft prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his prediction of where the top-25 candidates will go, as well as the top talent available in each position group. Moore, Sadiq, and Washington were all highlighted by Kiper.
Three Ducks To Go In First Round
Moore is a redshirt sophomore who Kiper believes will not only be the first quarterback drafted but also the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Through eight games as a starter for the Ducks, Moore has a completion rate of 71.4 percent with 1,772 passing yards to accompany his 19 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.
While he's made a strong case in terms of stats, it's the mental aspect of his game that has garnered the attention of analysts and scouts.
"Moore is still developing and will be only 20 years old at draft time. But the toolbox is loaded, and he plays with true command of the Ducks' offense," Kiper wrote. "I see a lot of confidence in Moore's game; nothing ever seems to faze him."
Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq is predicted to be the first tight end off the board at pick No. 15. The Idaho Falls native has totaled five receiving touchdowns, on 22 receptions resulting in 311 yards receiving.
Sadiq has proved time and time again that he's explosive after the catch and can influence the line of scrimmage with his strength as a blocker. Overall, it's his athleticism and power that make him stick out compared to others in his position group. A 6-3, 245-pound tight end shouldn't be able to hurdle defenders with ease, but Sadiq has defied those odds.
"He's nearly impossible to match against because of his quickness and size," Kiper continued. "Sadiq has been consistent this season, and he could be the first tight end off the board."
The first Ducks' defender predicted to be taken in the draft is none other than defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington. The junior from Detroit, Michigan, has totaled 20 tackles (12 solo and eight assists), and four pass deflections in eight games of play. Kiper predicts Washington will be the second defensive tackle taken off the board a pick No. 24.
The 6-3, 330-pound junior has proven to be a force on the line of scrimmage, accounting for four run stops and 2.5 tackles for loss.
More Ducks Making A Case To Be Drafted
Kiper listed three Ducks with a strong chance of being selected in the first round. However, the remaining talent on Oregon's roster also has draft potential, as each player appears on Kiper's list of top-10 prospects for their position group.
On the line of scrimmage, 6-8, 318-pound senior Isaiah World is the eighth-best available offensive tackle, per Kiper. Senior offensive tackles Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey were ranked as the fifth and seventh-best interior offensive linemen, respectively.
Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman has had an immediate impact on the Ducks' secondary. He's totaled 17 solo tackles with 20 assists, and 3 pass breakups to accompany his lone interception on the season. The junior from Westfield, Indiana, is regarded as the second-best available safety according to Kiper.
All of Oregon's candidates, both first-round prospects and lower, still have time to grow and solidify their positions nationally, as there are still four games left in the regular season for the Ducks.
Up next for Oregon is a road game against Iowa on Nov. 8.