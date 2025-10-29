Iowa Coach Phil Parker Makes Noteworthy Comment About Oregon Ducks' NIL
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 7-1 as they head into their second bye week. Oregon’s next game will be against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and while both teams have a bye in week 10, the matchup is already heating up.
Ahead of the matchup, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker was asked what he thinks of the Oregon Ducks. Parker responded with a dig at Oregon’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) usage.
“They have the whole package. It’s well-funded. I’ll put it that way,” Parker said.
Ahead of a big matchup, Parker may be adding fuel to the fire as the Ducks seek a strong finish to the season.
Last Time Coach Called Out Oregon’s NIL Usage
This is not the first time an opponent called out Oregon’s NIL usage, as former Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy also made comments about the Ducks. Gundy called out Oregon’s spending and resources, to which Ducks coach Dan Lanning and the team responded in a big way on the field.
Ahead of kickoff, the Ducks blasted Gundy’s comments inside Autzen Stadium, sending a message that Oregon heard the comments and to fire up the team. Oregon went on to win the game, 69-3.
After the matchup, Lanning addressed the team, calling Gundy out for only adding motivation to the Ducks.
“It sure does help when the opponent pours a little gasoline on you,” Lanning said.
With how the Ducks responded last time a coach commented on Oregon’s spending, Lanning and the program will likely get fired up once again as they head into Iowa to kick off the final stretch of the regular season.
MORE: Evan Stewart's Looming Return for Oregon Ducks Should Scare Rest of College Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks Flexing Quarterback Depth With New Rising Star
MORE: Injured Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Brock Thomas Took Over
Oregon’s Offense vs. Iowa’s Defense
While the Oregon Ducks have a talented offense under offensive coordinator Will Stein, the Hawkeyes have a tough defense. This was already a matchup to watch, but Parker’s comments will make the pairing more intense.
The Oregon Ducks have been one of the most explosive offenses this season. The team is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is putting together a season that makes him a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Moore has 1,772 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He has thrown just four interceptions, has been sacked nine times, and has a completion percentage of 71.4. Moore has shown poise in the pocket, and his decision-making stands out. Though Moore does not rely on his legs, he has 131 rushing yards, understanding when to run and when to extend plays.
Moore is averaging 8.7 yards per pass this year, with wide receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq being playmakers to throw to.
What has helped Oregon be explosive is the immense talent in the running back room. Oregon has four players who have been running the ball at a high level: Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jayden Limar.
The Ducks currently lead all of college football with 24 runs of 20+ yards. All four of the running backs have had at least one run that went for over 50 yards this season.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a tough defense under Parker, leading Iowa to a 6-2 record. The Hawkeyes are on a three-game win streak and will be a tough opponent for Oregon.
This season, Iowa has allowed the second-fewest yards in all of college football, allowing 234.9 yards per game. The defense also ranked No. 6 in points per game allowed at 13.1. Though Iowa lost, the Hawkeyes held the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers to just 20 points, demonstrating how talented the defense is.
While it will not be an easy matchup for the Ducks to face the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, the matchup will be even more heated following Parker's comment.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, in Iowa City, Iowa.