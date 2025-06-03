Oregon Ducks Predicted To Repeat Big Ten Championship? Latest Win Total, Betting Odds
After a 13-1 season that included a Big Ten Championship, the Oregon Ducks are expected to be one of the winningest teams in college football in 2025. Circa Sports released their college football regular season odds this past week, and the Ducks find themselves tied with Ohio State at an over/under of 10.5 wins.
The Ducks are +100 to the over and -130 to the under, suggesting Vegas believes Oregon will slip up more than once in the 2025 college football regular season.
For comparison, Penn State and Notre Dame sit just below Oregon and Ohio State with an win total of 10. National championship contenders Georgia, Texas, and Clemson all opened up with an over/under set at 9 wins, according to Circa Sports.
The 10.5 win total handed to the Ducks is ambitious, to say the least. Oregon has a road trip to Penn State which was recently announced as the Nittany Lions' “White Out” game. Should the Ducks drop that game, they would have to win every other game on their schedule to cash the over.
Besides Penn State, there are some tough games for the Ducks. Away to Washington in the final week of the regular season always has the possibility of something going wrong, however, the Ducks are 2-1 in their last three trips to Seattle.
USC visits Autzen Stadium in the penultimate week of the regular season, but history will be on the Ducks' side. Oregon has defeated USC in five of the last six matchups between the two sides and has not lost to the Trojans at home since 2011.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?
Oregon is last in the “realistic” group of programs that could win the 2025-26 national championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Ohio State is +500 to win the biggest prize next season, Texas is +550, Georgia is +700, Penn State is +750, and Oregon has been given +850 odds to lift the trophy. It is interesting to note there is quite a large drop-off after Oregon. Notre Dame comes in with the sixth-best odds, sitting at +1200.
If Vegas is correct about the Ducks (and they usually are), then the Ducks would finish the regular season at 10-2. This would all but ensure Oregon a spot in the College Football Playoff, as no team that went 10-2 last season missed the postseason field.
The hypothetical 10-2 record for Oregon *should* be enough to also see them compete in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis at the end of the year. Either way, it's clear Vegas sees Oregon coach Dan Lanning as one of the best in the sport, and quarterback Dante Moore as one of the better young quarterbacks in the country.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.