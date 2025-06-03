Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Repeat Big Ten Championship? Latest Win Total, Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks finished the 2024 season with a 13-1 record. What do the odds makers think the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning can accomplish in their season in the Big Ten Conference? The latest Oregon prediction has the Ducks falling short of another undefeated regular season.

Kyle Clements

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with the championship trophy after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with the championship trophy after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a 13-1 season that included a Big Ten Championship, the Oregon Ducks are expected to be one of the winningest teams in college football in 2025. Circa Sports released their college football regular season odds this past week, and the Ducks find themselves tied with Ohio State at an over/under of 10.5 wins.

The Ducks are +100 to the over and -130 to the under, suggesting Vegas believes Oregon will slip up more than once in the 2025 college football regular season.

Dante Moore during the spring game
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For comparison, Penn State and Notre Dame sit just below Oregon and Ohio State with an win total of 10. National championship contenders Georgia, Texas, and Clemson all opened up with an over/under set at 9 wins, according to Circa Sports.

The 10.5 win total handed to the Ducks is ambitious, to say the least. Oregon has a road trip to Penn State which was recently announced as the Nittany Lions' “White Out” game. Should the Ducks drop that game, they would have to win every other game on their schedule to cash the over.

Penn State Whiteout game
The Penn State Nittany Lions run onto the field to play Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College. Penn State won, 45-17. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Besides Penn State, there are some tough games for the Ducks. Away to Washington in the final week of the regular season always has the possibility of something going wrong, however, the Ducks are 2-1 in their last three trips to Seattle. 

USC visits Autzen Stadium in the penultimate week of the regular season, but history will be on the Ducks' side. Oregon has defeated USC in five of the last six matchups between the two sides and has not lost to the Trojans at home since 2011.

MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class

MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?

Oregon is last in the “realistic” group of programs that could win the 2025-26 national championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Ohio State is +500 to win the biggest prize next season, Texas is +550, Georgia is +700, Penn State is +750, and Oregon has been given +850 odds to lift the trophy. It is interesting to note there is quite a large drop-off after Oregon. Notre Dame comes in with the sixth-best odds, sitting at +1200.

If Vegas is correct about the Ducks (and they usually are), then the Ducks would finish the regular season at 10-2. This would all but ensure Oregon a spot in the College Football Playoff, as no team that went 10-2 last season missed the postseason field.

The hypothetical 10-2 record for Oregon *should* be enough to also see them compete in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis at the end of the year. Either way, it's clear Vegas sees Oregon coach Dan Lanning as one of the best in the sport, and quarterback Dante Moore as one of the better young quarterbacks in the country.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football