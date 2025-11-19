Oregon Ducks' Projected Path in College Football Playoff Bracket
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are two wins away from undoubtedly clinching their second straight College Football Playoff appearance. With No. 10 Alabama’s loss to No. 8 Oklahoma in week 12, Oregon rose up to No. 7 when the newest batch of rankings were released. What seed would allow the Ducks the easiest path to the playoff?
As it currently stands, the Ducks could have one of the more difficult roads to the national championship game. They would host Alabama at Autzen Stadium in the first round, and should the Ducks win, they would be rewarded by traveling to play a neutral-site game against No. 2 Indiana. The Ducks would play one of Texas A&M, Miami, or Ole Miss if Oregon was able to get revenge on the Hoosiers.
With the Ducks' best path to the national championship game being to avoid Ohio State at all costs, it’s easy to break down what seed Ducks fans should be hoping for. The No. 6 or the No. 7 seed is easily the best path for the Ducks. The six seed is especially enticing because it could give Oregon a chance to host Miami and former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal to Autzen. However, the final bracket is unlikely to look like Tuesday's projection.
Should the Ducks win that hypothetical first-round game against Alabama as the No. 7 seed, they would be in line for a quarterfinal matchup against Indiana. If the Ducks were to secure the sixth seed, they would play host to Miami followed by a potential matchup with Texas A&M.
Both the six and the seven seeds would see Oregon not have to face Ohio State until the national championship game. The 10 and 11 seeds would have the same effect, but the Ducks would be on the road in the first round as opposed to hosting a playoff game in Eugene.
Some fans would argue the five seed is the best because Oregon would host a Group of Five school in the first round, but it would mean a neutral site game against Alabama would loom shortly after, with the winner most likely taking on Ohio State in the semifinal.
Ducks Need Help To Secure First Round Bye
A chance at a top-four seed for Oregon could potentially still be on the table, but they would need some help. The Ducks would have to beat both USC and Washington, and hope that a top-ranked team like Ohio State, Texas A&M, or Georgia slips up. If Indiana lost, the Hoosiers might stay ahead of Oregon thanks to the Hoosiers' head-to-head win over the Ducks.
Should the Ducks impress the committee enough for a top-four seed, the four seed would be the most likely placement the Ducks would be able to manage with one loss.