Ohio State Recruit Turns Heads With Latest Oregon Ducks Gear

EUGENE, Ore. – Coach Dan Lanning’s 2027 Oregon Ducks recruiting class is beginning to shape up to be what fans hope is the program's best yet. The Ducks’ efforts are looking even more hopeful after a five-star Ohio State Buckeyes commit donned all Oregon gear in a recent Instagram post.

Five-star edge rusher DJ Jacobs is a consensus top-15 player in the 2027 recruiting class. He recently visited Eugene for the Spring Game, which appears to have made an impression on him.

Five-Star EDGE DJ Jacobs’ Recruitment

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shake hands after standing with the Leishman Trophy during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacobs is the No. 1-ranked player in 2027, according to 247Sports. ESPN lists him at No. 3 and Rivals has him at No. 12, while the Rivals Industry Ranking ranks him No. 4. Jacobs is the consensus No. 1 edge rusher in the class and the consensus No. 1 player in Georgia.

A potential recruiting flip for Oregon would be massive for the Ducks, given Jacobs’ status in the 2027 class. Jacobs committed to Ohio State back on Dec. 29, 2025, about a month after taking an unofficial visit to Columbus, Ohio.

The five-star appeared in Eugene for the 2026 Spring Game on Apr. 25, according to 247Sports. Jacobs posted a photo in Oregon shorts and an Oregon hoodie on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State five-star commit DJ Jacobs reps Oregon after a recruiting visit | @daviddjjacobs via Instagram stories

Oregon Ducks Impact of a Potential Flip

The Ducks currently have the No. 6 recruiting class in 2027, according to both Rivals and 247Sports. If they were to flip Jacobs, their class standing would be in an even better place.

Four-star recruits Rashad Streets and Cameron Pritchett are the current edge rushers committed to Oregon’s 2027 class, although four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe can also line up on the edge. If Jacobs flips, it will add more competition and depth to the defensive unit for years to come.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacobs totaled 102 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 16 sacks and two forced fumbles as just a junior in high school at Blessed Trinity Catholic. The edge rusher has the talent to improve and become a dangerous weapon at the collegiate level, and the Ducks staff has proven to develop edge rushers.

Another thing to note when it comes to the Ducks’ 2027 class is individual recruit rankings. Former Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux – who Jacobs recently got to see guest coaching the Spring Game – is still listed by 247Sports as the program’s highest-ranking commitment all-time. Thibodeaux was the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2019.

Whether it’s Jacobs, a future 2027 Oregon commit or a current commit who rises in the rankings, a new Ducks commit could change that this cycle.

Oregon Fighting for Another Ohio State Recruiting Flip

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) greets a fan following the second half as part of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Lanning and the Ducks were in a similar position in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Five-star Buckeyes wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. was seen wearing Oregon gear in the spring, which raised questions about a potential change in his commitment.

Uncertainty about Henry’s commitment grew during the early signing period in December. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline took the job as the head coach at USF, which led Henry to rethink his commitment before signing the papers.

Henry was briefly predicted to flip to Oregon, but ultimately stuck with the Buckeyes.

It could end up being the same result with Jacobs, with Ohio State prevailing and keeping his commitment. The Ducks will likely continue to fight hard up until the papers are signed to earn the flip this time.

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