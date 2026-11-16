The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) kept their postseason hopes alive on Saturday at Autzen Stadium with a decisive 31-7 win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten), with a core of freshmen playing an increasingly important role in their first season in Eugene.

The Ducks won their third consecutive game on Saturday, piling up 467 total yards on offense, while their defense held the Wolverines to 41 yards in the first quarter and just 71 passing yards for the entire game.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott catches a pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon safety Jett Washington and running back Brandon Smith were among the freshmen who logged meaningful snaps against Michigan, while supplying depth and the occasional spark since the Ducks broke preseason camp.

Here’s a look at the youth movement underway for an Oregon squad that still has a pathway to the Big Ten championship and possibly beyond.

Freshman Defensive Backs Answer the Call

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington celebrates with teammates after stopping an offensive drive by the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the debut seasons of Oregon safeties Jett Washington and Devin Jackson are any indication of things to come, then the Ducks will be difficult to throw against for years to come.

Washington registered a tackle and was a menace on defense against Michigan, breaking up a crucial fourth-and-3 pass intended for wide receiver Andrew Marsh early in the fourth quarter, forcing one of the Wolverines’ three turnovers on downs.

After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning had high praise for the freshman with eight tackles (four solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble on the year.

“Every time Jett gets an opportunity, he takes advantage of his opportunity,” Lanning said. “You’ve seen his role grow with our team. It started with being an impact player on every special team for us, right? You see him in big moments there in two-point play with a breakup, and then again on a fourth down with a breakup. He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s smart, he cares. I think all those things show up when he steps on the field.”

Jackson added two solo tackles, one week after snaring his first career interception against Ohio State. He now has 18 tackles, including 13 solo and one for a loss.

Cornerback Davon Benjamin Jr. has also fortified the Ducks’ secondary, contributing nine tackles (six solo), an interception and three pass breakups, one of which came Saturday versus Michigan.

Running Back Brandon Smith, Emerging Backfield Weapon

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith celebrates a touchdown against theNorthwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oregon running back Brandon Smith has provided additional toughness out of the Ducks’ backfield in seven games this season. The true freshman has 248 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year, to go along with nine catches for 107 yards and a pivotal receiving touchdown early in the fourth quarter against Ohio State.

His seven carries against Michigan gained 29 yards and helped eat up valuable clock and relieved the burden on starting running back Dierre Hill Jr. (98 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards, receiving touchdown versus Michigan) with running back Jordon Davison (439 yards, seven touchdowns on the year) sidelined by an injury for a second straight game.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was essential in Oregon’s 34-26 win over Northwestern, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown, while grabbing four passes for 32 yards and returning a kick for 15 yards.

The Ducks’ backfield is as young as it is dynamic and Smith should see an increased role in the season’s home stretch.

More Young Oregon Ducks Making Their Mark

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tommy Tofi blocks Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s impressive freshman class extends beyond its backfield and secondary.

Up front, left guard Tommy Tofi is the first freshman offensive lineman to start a regular-season game since Lanning took over in 2022. The Ducks have used the same starting five for four consecutive games, including Tofi at left guard.

Wide receiver Messiah Hampton returned on Saturday after missing three games, recording one catch for a yard, while wide receiver Jalen Lott also grabbed a four-yard pass.

Hampton has 162 receiving yards this year and a pair of touchdowns against Portland State. Lott is averaging 11.5 yards per catch for 115 yards. Both have contributed beyond their receiving totals and add depth to a receiving corps that ranks No. 14 in the nation (290.8 yards per game) and third in the Big Ten.

Potential Future Oregon Ducks

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning had plans after the statement win over Michigan, including watching his son play Saturday night. But business came first.

“Titan’s got a Super Bowl tonight,” Lanning said of his son. “I think it’s actually at Oregon State’s Stadium. So, I was going to surprise him and be there. So, hopefully he doesn’t watch this press conference. But I got some recruiting to do first and then hopefully I can make it up there and see him go to town.”

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