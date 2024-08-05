Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has the potential to be the No. 1 player in college football this season. Now, another major award has tabbed the talented transfer as one to watch this season for just that title.
Gabriel is one of 50 players on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The award, from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec.12. Before that, the list will be narrowed down to 10 semi-finalists in early November then three finalists on Nov. 26.
The 2024 watch list includes 41 offensive players (20 quarterbacks, 11 running backs, five receivers/tight ends and two offensive lineman) along with nine from the defensive side of the ball.
“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president John Barbarotta said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”
This is the third preseason recognition for Gabriel, who was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list and the 2024 Big Ten Football Preseason Honors list.
The sixth-year transfer joined Oregon in the offseason after spending time at UCF and Oklahoma. Gabriel enters 2024 in a tie for fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (152) while ranking seventh in total yards (15,925) and eighth in both passing yards (14,865) and passing touchdowns (125).