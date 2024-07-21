Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel Gifts Teammates Jewelry with New NIL Deal
QB1 was thinking of his teammates instead of himself and that's why he's going to be an excellent leader for the Oregon Ducks.
Dillon Gabriel recently signed an NIL deal with The GLD Shop and decided to give back to those who are out there with him on the gridiron. During the team’s offseason retreat, he presented his Oregon teammates with custom-made jewelry.
The jewelry was school-themed with Oregon’s block O logo, the Duck mascot and a huge Nike swoosh. As the kids would say, it was drippy.
“I’ve learned I can’t donate a weight room back to the school right now... I do know that, in the future, if you get people together, you can make it happen. And I think with this project, I realized, you can’t do it alone. You know, we’re not made to do life alone.”- Dillon Gabriel via On3
Gabriel's NIL valuation is $1.3 million, according to On3. The valuation ranks No. 13 in the On3 NIL 100, which ranks all of the top high school and college players based on their roster value and personal NIL. Gabriel has one of the best personal brands in college football and a strong roster value for the Ducks.
Steven Smith of Legend Agency represents Gabriel as his NIL manager and has done a fantastic job. He has been with Gabriel since his UCF days.
Gabriel enters the 2024 season as a preseason All-Big Ten pick and a Heisman Trophy favorite. He ranks fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns with 152, seventh in total yards with 15,925, eighth in passing yards with 14,865, and eighth in passing touchdowns with 25.
Oregon is a popular pick as a national championship contender this season after falling short of the College Football Playoffs last season.