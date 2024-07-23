Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson Earn 2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors
All of the Big Ten schools made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the football media days and the Oregon Ducks were a major talking point.
Besides the fact a massive inflatable duck was floating in the White River, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson were named to the Big Ten 12-player preseason list by a media panel. Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan are the only programs with multiple representatives on the list.
Gabriel enters the 2024 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite. He ranks fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns with 152, seventh in total yards with 15,925, eighth in passing yards with 14,865, and eighth in passing touchdowns with 25.
He isn't just a one-trick pony as he can do it on the ground as well, running for 1,030 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.
Johnson is coming off a stellar senior season with Oregon after playing the first three years of his career with Troy. He had 1,182 receiving yards on 86 catches and 10 touchdowns and is looking to build off that in his final season with the Ducks.
He's going to be one of the favorites for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.
Dan Lanning's Oregon was also predicted to finish second in the Big Ten standings behind Ryan Day's Ohio State according to Cleveland.com. The Ducks and Buckeyes are set to play each other in Eugene on October 12th.