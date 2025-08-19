Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses What Separates Him
The Oregon Ducks are expected to start Dante Moore at quarterback, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to officially name a starter for the Ducks. Also on the roster are Oregon quarterbacks Austin Novosad, thought to be Moore's biggest competition, as well as younger signal-callers like Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr.
Dante Moore on Fall Camp:
Moore spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice, and he was asked about what he believes sets him apart from the other elite quarterbacks in the Big Ten and the rest of the country. Moore's response highlighted the value of sitting behind former Ducks star and current Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel:
"I feel like my preparation this year is going to be off the roof. Having Dillon last year and seeing the way he prepared the way he just made great checks to the field and put our team in great positions. I feel like I learned a lot from him. And I feel like this year, one thing that's going to separate me is, of course every quarterback, every quarterback can make the right check, but I feel like just the preparation, understanding what the defense is going to bring," said Moore.
Moore also reflected on being in his third fall camp as the regular season approaches.
"Just crazy how time flies," said Moore. "It's been a great journey, of course, and this camp has been my best camp. Spring ball here this year was great as well, I'm really close with the team, but this fall camp, especially during the hot days when we're all pushing with each other. Understanding that we have to connect with each other really well, of course it's been pretty good. Been playing pretty well, but I feel like the best thing for me is being a leader, communicating with the team really well."
Dante Moore, Teddy Bridgewater Comparisons
Novosad, Moga, and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein joined Moore in speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Stein essentially compared Moore to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Stein's former teammate with the Louisville Cardinals, Teddy Bridgewater.
“He reminds me he's a great blend of like Bo (Nix’s) football, IQ and Dillon (Gabriel) just can grab it, can pull everybody together, which is really unique and special. I think I've said it in him before, but he wears five, he's got a glove on his left hand. I played with Teddy Bridgewater," said Stein. "He does remind me a lot of Teddy. Teddy threw the glove on his right hand, but that's a lofty comparison for me, but he's just got that kind of, that moxie about him, that it factor, that people just gravitate towards.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
Moore was asked about the comparisons, and a smirk flashed across his face. The Oregon quarterback confirmed that his jersey number is not five because of Teddy Bridgewater but instead because of former Ohio State star quarterback Braxton Miller.
"Teddy B is a great quarterback. He and coach Stein are really close. Watch a lot of film on him, and of course, the gloves. You know, I wear the one glove, he wears two gloves. But he's a great guy as well," said Moore.
Dan Lanning on Oregon's Quarterbacks
The Ducks had a scrimmage on Saturday, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning was asked about how the quarterbacks performed. Lanning did not reveal much, but he did give an optimistic outlook and highlighted the offense as a whole after the scrimmage.
"None of our quarterbacks threw a pick today. They were all pretty efficient. They checked it pretty well. They took what was there, used their legs. Overall, a positive day for the quarterback room," said Lanning.