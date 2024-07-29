Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Big Ten Goals: Media Day Live Updates
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football team and coach Dan Lanning begin their fall football practices on Wednesday, July 31.
In Lanning's third season at the helm, Oregon enters the Big Ten conference as "mighty different" with a chance to contend for a Big Ten Title and make a College Football Playoff run.
Before practices begin, the Ducks will talk at Oregon Media Day on Monday. Oregon Ducks Sports Illustrated will have you covered with all the biggest updates from Lanning, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receiver Tez Johnson, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and more.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning addresses the biggest differencec for the Ducks this season.
"We have a lot more competition on this team. We are bigger on both sides of the ball and that matters."
Live Updates
Dan Lanning
"We have 130 players on our team this season. So in having 10 coaches that that's like 13 players per coach, right? So our goal is to have as many people able to impact our players and their growth on the field as possible. I'm also really excited about the fact that (the increase in allowable coaches on the field is) going to help us grow our young coaches and some of the other coaches that have great experience in our program that can help our players be better. The fact that we'll have added instruction, more hands on approach with some of the people in our program is really going to enhance that experience for our student athletes, and certainly enhance the development of our coaching staff."
"It's really about eliminating distractions and things that don't matter. You know, our focus is how do we become the best team we can be on the field right now. And that's about the work that we do. It's the work in the weight room. It's the work in a walkthrough. It's the work on the practice field. So our guys are doing a great job of attacking that."
"I'm grateful for the leadership at our university, you know, to be able to make (the move tot he Big Ten Conference) happen. I'm really excited about the opportunity in the Big Ten for us, where that positions us for the long term. Certainly great to eliminate a (conference realignment) distraction."
"I always say on fourth down, you're gonna go that much harder for a guy that you love that's next to you. I think our guys take a lot of pride in that."
Tez Johnson
Jabbar Muhammad
"Being from the south, I didn't know how big that (Oregon-Washington) rivalry was. I thought it was like Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State, but that game was humongous."
"Evan (Stewart) 's a hell of a player, hell of a wide out. He can kind of give you everything: speed, he can jump, yards after the catch. It's been good. Iron sharpens iron."
"This receiver core is really good, really talented."
Jeffrey Bassa
"It's been an honor (to be on the uniform committee). It was an was an honor to just get a feel for all of the new uniforms, make history with Oregon going into the Big Ten."
"How can I take that step (in being more of a leader) with a lot of the seniors that left this past season? That was something that I wanted to work on, hugely. That was me just speaking up in team runs, workouts. I had to get out of my comfort zone a little bit, and just learn how to talk to one another, talk to different teammates, and stuff like that. That's something that I really worked on this offseason."
"One word: savages. (The linebacker room) just all-around, straight up, savages. Guys that, are going to run sideline to sideline. Guys that can cover. Guys that can blitz."
"I think growth is just going to be consistency. Consistency in tackling. Consistency on my blitzes. I would really have to say externally. More internally, I feel like I'm pretty good at that, but there's always room for improvement."
Dillon Gabriel
"I think at a certain point you dream of this silver platter. And you're always working to get there and then once you have in front of you it's like the stage is set, and you have all eyes on you and get to showcase what you're all about. So, to me, it's it's not managing expectations or letting the hype get around us. We have a lot of talented players on this team. That's why there's a lot of noise but at the end of the day, talking does nothing for you and you have to strap up the chin strap and let it go."
"Another joy of mine is football. You can get away from a lot of things and just lock into little details and kind of have that sense of control and process. I've fallen in love with the routine, just obsessed with preparation. It's fun to me and it's exciting because you get to dive into a team's DNA and find the solutions to a problem. I think we're all chasing our purpose and passion in life; solving problems has been a part of mine."
Traeshon Holden
Kenyon Sadiq
"(Playing as myself in EA Sports College Football 25) is pretty surreal. Growing up with Madden and seeing all the players, and even playing the old NCAA game, its pretty cool to log on there and be able to throw the ball to yourself."
Dontae Manning
"With Jabbar Muhammad coming in, it was something special and just being able to learn from Jabbar, all his accolades and what he did at Washington and just even his technique here. Everybody's kind of contributing their piece into the into the DB room. I feel like every new face that we have and this is just another step we're taking to elevate our defense."
Tez Johnson
"When Evan Stewart first came in, he didn't know anybody so it was hard for him to even no anybody because he's trying to learn to plays. So to him, like just be more vocal, just get into like a leadership role. And now that he speaks, everyone listens. So him, Traeshon Holden, all those guys just really go out there and just be more vocal. All of us want to lead by example and like by action and what we do because it's uncomfortable for us to speak up. (There's) always been a guy like, like a Bo (Nix) always speaking to the team. You never had to do nothing. You had to be 10 toes behind Bo and go out there and prove it and have his back. But now that certain guys are gone, you have to step up into that leadership role and, and I feel like a lot of receivers in that room, that's what we do."
"Dillon (Gabriel) started to talk more too. He's more comfortable now. He knows his players and his teammates and he knows we have his back."
Derrick Harmon
Dante Moore
"Dillon (Gabriel) 's a person I can look up to that's been in college for a long time. Being able to just ask him questions about certain coverages, certain ways he throws the ball in this situation, I just really appreciate it."
Terrance Ferguson
Gary Bryant Jr.
Marcus Harper
"I grew up watching Big Ten football and trying to be a part of that culture and that notoriety with being smash mouth football. But Oregon football has been smash mouth football, so it kind of goes hand in hand. It's not gonna be too much of a shock."
"We got 20,000 personalities (on the offensive line). For one, we got Matt Bedford. We got me. I think everyone in the O-line room has a level of personality to him. It just gels well. I don't even know how to explain that. There's like a bunch of comedians and we all got great comedic timing. It's fun being in that room."
"Early on, (learning the offense) was a little bit of a rough point for (Dillon Gabriel). Obviously, he's coming over from Oklahoma. I think he's experiencing just him playing in 20,000 college football games kind of sped up his learning curve."
"I got a lot of goals from me personally and us as a team have a lot of goals. Some of its to look a certain way. I'm not gonna shine too much on right now but when you see us doing some stuff at the end of the season that's when you'll know."
The Ducks boast arguably the best wide receivers in the country with a creative offensive coordinator in Will Stein. Last season, Johnson was a major piece as the Ducks dazzled to become the nation’s No. 2 offense. This season, Oregon is eyeing the top spot with bigger goals in mind. The Ducks added transfer receiver Evan Stewart, a "jack-of-all-trades" offensive playmaker who is a projected first-round.
“Win a national championship,” Johnson told Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. “Don't say it. Believe it. Let Ohio State get here and then let's show them what we're made of. Let's go to Michigan in front of 100,000 people and show them what we're made of.”
Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa are Oregon's returning leaders.
The Ducks also add an impressive transfer class that ranks as best in the Big Ten, including Gabriel, Stewart, quarterback Dante Moore, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, safety Kobe Savage, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.
Another huge storyline is which true freshman can make an instant impact? Coach Lanning often says, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough."
The incoming recruiting class is No. 3 in the nation and with a handful of Ducks who could challenge for playing time right away. Players to keep an eye on: safety Aaron Flowers, edge Elijah Rushing, linebacker Brayden Platt, defensive lineman Aydin Breland, and cornerback Dakoda Fields.
Oregon is a first-year Big Ten school in a position to succeed immediately, with much thanks to its perimeter speed at wide receiver and in the secondary. The Ducks' speed on offense is balanced with its aggressive offensive line, full of returners, and physical brand of a menacing defensive line.