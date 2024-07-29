More Recruiting Flips Coming For (And In Favor Of) Oregon Ducks Football?
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning continues to attract top-level recruits and the class of 2025 is no different.
Unfortunately, the process of getting commitments is often a “give and take” exercise. Case in point, four-star tight end, Da'Saahn Brame, has rescinded his commitment and will suit up for Tennessee.
Brame had always been a top target of the Vols and he nearly committed to Tennessee weeks ago. The Ducks made a last-minute push which resulted in a commitment that lasted for less than a month. It just didn't take long for him to reconsider his decision.
“Honestly, just the coaching staff and how close I felt with my recruiting class in general,” Brame told 247Sports.
His last-minute visit to Tennessee gave him time to spend with other Vol’s commitments, including four-star quarterback George MacIntyre and defensive lineman Ethan Utley.
"I really like George and Ethan," Brame told 247Sports. "I've been really close to them ever since we all started this recruiting process, and just being a part of a class with those guys and being part of Coach Abes' and offensive coordinator Joey Halzele’s offense is a big deal to me."
As for the Ducks, this is not the outcome they would have preferred. Yet, this does not materially change the success coach Lanning and his assistants have enjoyed to date. Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked at No. 10 in the nation from 247Sports, behind such powerhouses as Ohio State (1), Alabama (2), Georgia (3), LSU (4), Tennessee (5), Notre Dame (6), Texas A&M (7), Oklahoma (8), and Miami (9). The Ducks are just ahead of Auburn (11), Clemson (12), Michigan (13), Texas (14) and Missouri (15).
Of course, these ratings can and will change for a variety of reasons. Consider Ducks’ recruit, four-star wide receiver, Isaiah Mozee. Last season, this elite athlete appeared in 11 games. He had 74 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns. This targeted recruit committed to the Ducks back in April.
However, word now is that he is planning a visit to Nebraska. On3 Network’s Sean Callahan is predicting that Mozee is likely to change his commitment to the Cornhuskers. This should not be a surprise as Mozee’s father, Jamar Mozee, joins Nebraska’s football family as a Senior Football Assistant. All other factors aside, the family tie is one that teams are not able to overcome.
While disappointing, the news isn’t all bad for Lanning and the Ducks. Chris Henry Jr. is a 5-star wide receiver from the 2026 class who has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023. That fact alone might deter other coaches, but not Lanning. Oregon is making a big effort to convince Henry that Eugene is the place to be.
Consider that Henry did attend a long-standing Oregon football event, Saturday Night Live (SNL). As of now, Henry is the No. 1 rated 2026 prospect and likely a solid commit to the Buckeyes. Yet, he was impressed at the event.
"The environment was great!” Henry told On3. "And for me it’s the coaches and the people here that excites me. It’s different here for sure. They got something special here."
By most accounts, getting Henry to flip is an absolute long-shot, but Oregon will continue to battle as long as is necessary. Keep in mind that Oregon already has a commitment from the top-ranked 2025 wide receiver, Dakorien Moore. Should they convince Henry to flip, that would give them the top-ranked receivers in consecutive years, something achievable only by the elite programs in the country.
Recruiting high school football players is an ongoing, relentless process with plenty of ups and downs, something Lanning and his coaches do often and well.
“We always recruit,” said Lanning during this past spring training camp. "It doesn’t ever feel like we’re not recruiting. We are going to get some opportunities for our coaches to go on the road and see some people in person, get to be around guys that we want to target, and find some guys that we probably don’t know about. You’re always looking for ways to improve your roster.”
Expect to hear more from the Ducks and don’t be surprised if the class ranking numbers go higher for this elite group of coaches.