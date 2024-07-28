Oregon Ducks Football Commit Flips to Tennessee Volunteers: “I made the wrong decision”
EUGENE- In a significant blow to the Oregon Ducks' recruiting class, four-star tight end Da’Saahn Brame has flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Tennessee Volunteers. Brame, a highly rated prospect from Derby, Kansas, originally committed to Oregon in June but flipped his commitment after visiting Knoxville over the weekend.
Despite Brame’s commitment to Oregon, he opted to visit Knoxville instead of attending Oregon’s “Saturday Night Live” recruiting event over the weekend. His visit was successful for the Volunteers as Brame announced he would be flipping his recruitment to Tennessee on Sunday.
“I just kept thinking I made the wrong decision (by committing to Oregon),” said Brame to VolQuest’s Austin Price. “I knew where my heart was.”
Since April, Brame took official visits to Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU, and Ole Miss. He received scholarship offers from at least 35 schools. Brame originally committed to the University of Oregon’s football program on June 29, just a week after his official visit to Oregon on June 21.
The 6-6, 235-pound tight end is considered one of the top players at his position in the nation. Last season as a junior, Brame hauled in 46 receptions for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is ranked as the fifth-best tight end and 112th overall player in the 2025 class.
The flip is a major setback for Oregon, which has been building momentum on the recruiting trail. The Ducks now sit at No. 10 in the 247Sports composite team rankings with 14 commitments. Tennessee, on the other hand, has surged to No. 5 with Brame's addition, bringing their total commitments to 20.
The early signing period for the 2025 class begins on December 4, and both Oregon and Tennessee will be looking to add more talent to their rosters before that date.
Brame’s departure leaves a hole in Oregon’s tight end recruiting efforts. The Ducks will need to find a replacement to maintain their momentum on the recruiting trail.