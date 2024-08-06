Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Reveals Intense Competition in Fall Camp
EUGENE- As the University of Oregon football program enters its second week of fall camp, the intensity and level of competition on the field continues to rise. Following day five of fall camp, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a key figure in the Ducks’ offense, has observed a significant increase in competition and intensity since the start of practice.
“Just a lot of competition, you know,” Gabriel said. “Just from spring to now, everyone’s running around knowing exactly what to do, now it’s just competition. The best ones compete at a high level and there’s been a lot of guys out there doing that.”
The quarterback also discussed the importance of pushing each other to improve.
“We all push each other in every area of the field,” Gabriel explained. “You go on the field and everyone can make every single throw, but we just continue to push each other on consistency. It’s something I’m very used to and love, because it’s everyone just trying to make each other better, and that’s what the team is for. So just like they do with me, I try to do for them.”
Oregon is a competitive environment, where players are constantly pushing each other to strive for greatness. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have compiled a team of highly sought-after freshmen, transfers, and dominant veterans. According to Gabriel, a transfer who played at UCF and Oklahoma, the environment at Oregon is drastically different than other football environments he’s been exposed to.
“I just think it’s unique this year,” Gabriel said. “In terms of talent but also the way we run things is definitely different than I’m used to. I think the main difference is we maximize our time as much as we can.”
The Ducks prioritize efficiency and consistency in their preparation. Gabriel explained how the team takes advantage of every moment. Whether it’s practice, weight lifting, or meetings, the team is very intentional about how they are preparing for the upcoming season. One way Gabriel and the Ducks are being intentional is through consistency.
“Consistency is huge,” Gabriel said. “And having kind of a set routine that you can build with someone, I think you just get better within that, and you don’t have to reset your clock again in learning something new.”
One player who has stood out to Gabriel is sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
“He’s probably been the most consistent dude,” Gabriel said. “He’s humble and soft-spoken, yet just an ultimate competitor. I think when you get that combination of a person, he’s extremely talented, he’s made a bunch of plays as well and been in the right spot. I think that’s why I say, athletically, he can do a lot, but him putting himself in position to make those plays is a whole other thing.I think the world of him. I think the world of the tight end room. They’re solid and having a good camp.”
While the team is pleased with its progress, there are areas for improvement. Gabriel identified red zone efficiency, avoiding turnovers, and converting on third downs as crucial areas of focus.
“Not to coach speak, because I’m a player, but third downs, efficiency, you can’t emphasize that enough," Gabriel said. "In the red area, scoring a bunch and just moving forward, you know, not taking negative plays, sacks, definitely no turnovers.”
As Oregon prepares for its inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, the team is determined to continue its upward trajectory and compete at the highest level.