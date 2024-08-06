Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Reveals Intense Competition in Fall Camp

After day five of fall camp, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel discussed the intense competition for starting roles within the Ducks’ football program. The transfer quarterback also highlighted his teammates’ dedication while emphasizing the unique environment at Oregon.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE- As the University of Oregon football program enters its second week of fall camp, the intensity and level of competition on the field continues to rise. Following day five of fall camp, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a key figure in the Ducks’ offense, has observed a significant increase in competition and intensity since the start of practice. 

“Just a lot of competition, you know,” Gabriel said. “Just from spring to now, everyone’s running around knowing exactly what to do, now it’s just competition. The best ones compete at a high level and there’s been a lot of guys out there doing that.” 

The quarterback also discussed the importance of pushing each other to improve. 

“We all push each other in every area of the field,” Gabriel explained. “You go on the field and everyone can make every single throw, but we just continue to push each other on consistency. It’s something I’m very used to and love, because it’s everyone just trying to make each other better, and that’s what the team is for. So just like they do with me, I try to do for them.” 

Oregon Green Team defensive end Jordan Burch brings down White Team running back Jordan James during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring
Oregon Green Team defensive end Jordan Burch brings down White Team running back Jordan James during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon is a competitive environment, where players are constantly pushing each other to strive for greatness. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have compiled a team of highly sought-after freshmen, transfers, and dominant veterans. According to Gabriel, a transfer who played at UCF and Oklahoma, the environment at Oregon is drastically different than other football environments he’s been exposed to. 

“I just think it’s unique this year,” Gabriel said. “In terms of talent but also the way we run things is definitely different than I’m used to. I think the main difference is we maximize our time as much as we can.” 

The Ducks prioritize efficiency and consistency in their preparation. Gabriel explained how the team takes advantage of every moment. Whether it’s practice, weight lifting, or meetings, the team is very intentional about how they are preparing for the upcoming season. One way Gabriel and the Ducks are being intentional is through consistency. 

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks during Oregon football’s media day
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks during Oregon football’s media day Monday, July 29, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Consistency is huge,” Gabriel said. “And having kind of a set routine that you can build with someone, I think you just get better within that, and you don’t have to reset your clock again in learning something new.” 

One player who has stood out to Gabriel is sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq. 

“He’s probably been the most consistent dude,” Gabriel said. “He’s humble and soft-spoken, yet just an ultimate competitor.  I think when you get that combination of a person, he’s extremely talented, he’s made a bunch of plays as well and been in the right spot. I think that’s why I say, athletically, he can do a lot, but him putting himself in position to make those plays is a whole other thing.I think the world of him. I think the world of the tight end room. They’re solid and having a good camp.” 

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Liberty Flames
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Liberty Flames in the second quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While the team is pleased with its progress, there are areas for improvement. Gabriel identified red zone efficiency, avoiding turnovers, and converting on third downs as crucial areas of focus. 

“Not to coach speak, because I’m a player, but third downs, efficiency, you can’t emphasize that enough," Gabriel said. "In the red area, scoring a bunch and just moving forward, you know, not taking negative plays, sacks, definitely no turnovers.” 

As Oregon prepares for its inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, the team is determined to continue its upward trajectory and compete at the highest level. 

