Oregon Ducks Tight End Terrance Ferguson's Increasing Role, Chemistry With Dillon Gabriel

Tight end Terrance Ferguson elected to return to the Oregon Ducks football program rather than enter the 2024 NFL Draft. He has built a strong relationship with transfer portal quarterback Dillon Gabriel with a shared goal to win a national championship. At the same time, Ferguson stands ready to rewrite several tight-end records as he becomes a bigger piece of Oregon's explosive offense.

Mark Lantz

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning has built a team ready to challenge some of the biggest, most physical college football teams in the country. While Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, has grabbed a lion’s share of media attention in this story, senior tight end Terrance Ferguson stands ready to make some noise this fall as Oregon chases a Big Ten championship and a berth in the newly expanded College Football Playoffs.

Ferguson joined linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and quarterback Gabriel on Big Ten Media day to answer questions about the Ducks, his decision to return to Oregon rather than leave for the NFL and his relationship with Gabriel.

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football m
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The first question simply asked Ferguson about the kind of ball Gabriel throws. While he answered that "it’s a great ball,” Ferguson quickly changed the topic.

“(Gabriel) cares about everybody. I think that’s what makes him a good guy off the field.”

As to Ferguson’s situation, he acknowledged that he had to decide whether to return to Oregon for another year or make himself eligible for the NFL draft.

“I feel blessed to have had the decision to make,” said Ferguson. “(What) makes it easy to come back is when there are guys like this (Gabriel and Bassa) and all the transfers and people we have returning, like Jeff. We all have the same goal; we all want to win a national championship.”

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa speaks to the media during the Big 10 football med
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

While Ferguson is clearly team motivated, he is likely to take on a bigger role in this explosive Ducks’ offense. Offensive coordinator Will Stein has raved about the 6-5, 255-pound Ferguson, with the goal to get him the ball more this fall and improve on his 42 receptions, 414 yards and six touchdowns from last season.

Additionally, Ferguson has quietly amassed some rather amazing statistics and stands to challenge the records set by previous Ducks’ tight ends. Consider that he enters 2024 with 91 career receptions, just 33 away from the program record of 124 (Ed Dickson). His 13 touchdowns are just two behind Josh Wilcox record of 15. Ferguson’s 42 receptions last year tied for second-most by a UO tight end in single-season history, just one back of the single-season record of 43, held by Dickson.

What also bodes well for Oregon’s offense is that Ferguson leads a mostly young, but talented tight end room. Senior Patrick Herbert (brother of former Duck star and fan favorite, Justin Herbert will also provide leadership and experience as he helps mentor players like sophomore Kenyon Sadiq who represents the fast-developing undergraduates. The abilities of these athletes in both the passing and running game make them instrumental to the Ducks’ success in 2024.

