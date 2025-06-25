Why Oregon Ducks Landed Quarterback Recruit Bryson Beaver Over Alabama, LSU
After missing out on five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons to the BYU Cougars, the Oregon Ducks have bounced back by landing one of the more intriguing passers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star quarterback recruit Bryson Beaver announced on social media Wednesday that he has committed to Oregon, a decision that comes less than two weeks after the Ducks offered him. Beaver, who took an official visit to Oregon this past weekend, was originally committed to the Boise State Broncos but decommitted on June 12, a decision that came a day after Oregon extended an offer.
A product of Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, CA., Beaver is the No. 55 quarterback in the class and the No. 93 overall player in the state of California, per 247Sports' rankings.
Beaver told On3's Steve Wiltfong that his reasoning for choosing Oregon came down to being able to play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein.
“I’d say just obviously the opportunity to play for two of the top coaches in the nation,” Beaver told Wiltfong. “Hearing them and the way they believe in me and the plans they have, I can’t wait to go out and do great things for them.”
Beaver shouted out both Stein and Lanning in his official commitment announcement.
"The last few weeks have been a blessing," Beaver wrote on X. "I’ve had some great conversations with amazing coaches from top programs, and I’m super thankful for the interest I’ve received. With that said, I’m excited to announce that I’m committing to play football at @OregonFootball! Huge thank you to Dan Lanning and Will Stein for believing in me. Scooooo Ducks!"
Missing out on Lyons wasn't the only loss Oregon has suffered when recruiting a quarterback this offseason. The Ducks also lost out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in May. As a result, focus shifted toward Lyons, who is the No. 1 quarterback in California for the 2026 recruiting class.
But Beaver has been one of the fastest risers in the 2026 class and could be the best passer from the 2026 class in the coming years if his recent trajectory is any indication.
Beaver recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles alongside some of the other top quarterbacks in the class, including Houston Cougars five-star commit Keisean Henderson, Texas Longhorns five-star commit Dia Bell, USC Trojans four-star commit Jonas Williams, Texas A&M Aggies four-star commit Helaman Casuga and more.
At the time of Oregon's offer, Beaver had mostly mid-major offers, including ones from Utah, Bowling Green, UNLV, San Jose State, Florida Atlantic, Coastal Carolina, Hawaii, Nevada and Northern Arizona among others.
However, it wasn't long before the big names started rolling in. Beaver soon received offers from the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers. He took unofficial visits to
During the 2024 campaign at Vista Murrieta, Beaver went 229 of 345 passing for 3,214 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions.
According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Beaver could be a "late-bloomer."
"Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels," Ivins wrote " ... Needs to improve as a deep-shot taker and keep progressing as a decision-maker, but should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter on Saturdays."
Beaver will now look to eventually become the next great quarterback to come through Eugene, joining names like Marcus Mariota, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.