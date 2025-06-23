Why Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Recruited Running Back Makhi Hughes From Transfer Portal
The Oregon Ducks are looking to pick up where they left off following the 2024 season, and part of the Ducks' rebuild involved acquiring running back Makhi Hughes through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Hughes transferred from the Tulane Green Wave, which was a major pick-up for the Ducks.
Hughes committed to the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 7 as the No. 1 running back and the No. 12 player in the portal, per On3's transfer portal rankings. Ducks coach Dan Lanning appeared on “Always College Football,” discussing with ESPN’s Greg McElroy why Oregon targeted Hughes.
“Ultimately, the goal for us is, again, to make sure we have enough guys that can play a winning level of football,” Lanning explained. “And there’s a kind of number that we really want in that running back room, and felt we had an opportunity to get a good player in Makhi.”
“There’s several guys in that room that I think can make an impact, but we’re ultimately looking for guys that fit us,” Lanning said.
In 2024, the Ducks’ leading rusher was running back Jordan James, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Lanning and the Ducks built a deep running back room and are on pace to be elite and competitive when utilizing the ground game. In addition to Hughes, the Ducks will have running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, Jay Harris, and more on the roster.
Whittington had 540 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. Davison is an incoming four-star recruit who has high potential. In year one, Davison will not have to carry too much pressure as a freshman and can develop with the other running backs on the roster.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Commits To Oregon Ducks As Class Ranking Climbs
MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction from Cleveland Browns Insider
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Predicted To Miss Big Ten Championship Game?
“The one piece about Makhi is he’s one that’s always falling forward. When there’s yards to be had, he’s going to make sure he’s falling forward,” Lanning continued.
When the running back room is as deep and talented as Oregon’s currently is, there is room for the offense to open up on all levels. Hughes and Whittington could become a strong duo, adding competition to bring out the best of each other. During the season, having two solid running backs will keep the run game energized each week.
Hughes played two seasons with Tulane, rushing for over 1,000 yards each year. Hughes is coming off a 2024 season where he rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hughes had seven games where he rushed for over 100 yards.
Oregon still has room to improve when running the ball. The team averaged 157.93 rushing yards per game, ranking No. 72 in the nation for rushing offense.
By bringing in Hughes and having a deep running back room, Lanning and the Ducks can ensure they have the talent that fits what the team needs in 2025. Lanning expressed his excitement for what Hughes brings to the team and he will be a player to watch this season.
While Oregon lost several players following the season, the Ducks brought in numerous players to boost the offense next season. In addition to Hughes, Oregon acquired offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, wide receiver Malik Benson, offensive tackle Isaiah World, and tight end Jamari Johnson through the portal.