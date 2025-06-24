Oregon Ducks Host Elite Quarterback Recruit Bryson Beaver on Official Visit
The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2026 quarterback Bryson Beaver over the weekend. Beaver had previously been committed to the Boise State Broncos, but following the offer he received from Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Beaver decommitted on June 12.
Less than two weeks later, Beaver has already gone on his official visit to Eugene. Here is what he had to say about the visit.
Bryson Beaver Visits Eugene
Bryson Beaver spoke to On3 following his official visit at Oregon. Beaver spoke very highly of what the Ducks have to offer.
“I had a really great experience in Eugene,” Beaver said. “Going to see Oregon I knew the facilities were going to be amazing and they definitely were incredible but I really enjoyed getting to spend a lot of time with the coaches and the support staff. Everyone was super welcoming and we had a lot of fun.”
Beaver added that he sees himself fitting into the Oregon offense and brough up how the program has proven to be able to develop their players into NFL players.
“I could be a really good fit for them and what they’re trying to do,” Beaver said. “As for what continuities to excite me about Oregon…first one is just that they’re a top-tier program with great coaches who have done a lot to help develop college players into NFL players…I’m also really excited about the culture that Coach Lanning and his staff have created up there.”
Bryson Beaver Impresses At Elite 11
Bryson Beaver is a 6-2, 200 pound quarterback out of Murrieta, California. Beaver is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the class of 2026 according to On3. Beaver was evaluated on June 12 by director of scouting Andrew Ivins.
“Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels,” Ivins said. “Can drive the football with both pace and touch to the intermediate level and win with anticipatory throws.”
Last week, Beaver participated in the Elite 11 Finals, which is a competition between high school quarterbacks. According to On3, Beaver finished as the third highest overall performer, behind only five-star Texas Longhorns commit Dia Bell and four-star Texas A&M Aggies commit Helaman Casuga.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have received the commitments from nine players in the class of 2026. Out of these nine, none are quarterbacks. The Ducks were in the running for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, but Lyons announced today that he would be committing to the BYU Cougars.
This opens the door for Bryson Beaver to become the first quarterback in the class of 2026 to commit to there Oregon Ducks. Beaver has not yet announced a commitment date. He still has been receiving offers from other schools, such as the LSU Tigers, and will be going on more visits.