Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Bryson Beaver Impresses At Elite 11 Finals

The Oregon Ducks have entered the recruiting race for class of 2026 quarterback Bryson Beaver, who recently impressed at the Elite 11 Finals. Beaver decommitted from the Boise State Broncos last week after receiving an offer from Ducks coach Dan Lanning.

Cory Pappas

Oregon coach Dan Lanning celebrates with quarterback Dillon Gabriel during warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning celebrates with quarterback Dillon Gabriel during warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks are in the running for class of 2026 recruit, quarterback Bryson Beaver. Beaver was committed to the Boise State Broncos from April of 2025 up until last week when Oregon gave him an offer. Beaver then decommitted, reopening his recruitment. 

Following this, Beaver participated in the 2025 Elite 11 Finals, which was a three-day event with some of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026 recruits in the nation. This event consisted of drills, competitions, and finished off with 7-on-7 scrimmages. 

Bryson Beaver Impresses At Elite 11 Finals

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Power of On3 ranked his top performers that he saw at the Elite 11 Finals. Beaver was ranked as the No. 3 overall top performer. Per On3, Beaver is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the class of 2026. He goes to Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, California.

“Bryson Beaver cemented his status as the fastest rising quarterback in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-3 195 pounder was easily one of the top few arm talents at the Elite 11 Finals,” Power said. “He flashed arguably the strongest arm of all finalists during drill work in Day 1 and made a handful of more impressive throws we saw in his pro day workout on Day 2.”

In addition to performing well in drills, Beaver also showed out during the 7-on-7 sessions. 

“Beaver capped things off with perhaps the best 7-on-7 sessions on Thursday, hitting 19 of 26 passes for five touchdowns, in impressive fashion,” Power said. “The one-time Boise State commit has see his recruitment take off in the recent weeks and firmly planted his name on the national radar with his showing at the Elite 11 finals.”

While Power was extremely impressed with what he saw from Beaver, he still has his MVP of the Elite 11 Finals as Texas Longhorns five-star commit, Dia Bell. Here is Charles Power's full top 10 rankings for top Elite 11 Finals performers. 

Recruits Dia Bell and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.
Recruits Dia Bell and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Dia Bell, Texas Longhorns commit

2. Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M Aggies commit

3. Bryson Beaver, uncommitted 

4. Bowe Bentley, uncommitted

5. Faizon Brandon, Tennessee Volunteers commit

6. Keisean Henderson, Houston Cougars commit

7. Matt Ponatoski, uncommitted 

8. Briggs Cherry, Louisville Cardinals commit

9. Travis Burgess, North Carolina Tar Heels commit

10. Jett Thomalla, Alabama Crimson Tide commit

Can Dan Lanning Add Bryson Beaver to 2026 Recruiting Class?

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quart
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have so far received nine commitments in the class of 2026. However, out of these nine, none of them are quarterbacks. 

The Ducks are one of the finalists for class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who just recently announced that his commitment date will be June 24. It is very possible that his decision could play a role in what decision Bryson Beaver makes and how heavily Oregon will pursue him. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

