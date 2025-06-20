Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target Bryson Beaver Impresses At Elite 11 Finals
The Oregon Ducks are in the running for class of 2026 recruit, quarterback Bryson Beaver. Beaver was committed to the Boise State Broncos from April of 2025 up until last week when Oregon gave him an offer. Beaver then decommitted, reopening his recruitment.
Following this, Beaver participated in the 2025 Elite 11 Finals, which was a three-day event with some of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026 recruits in the nation. This event consisted of drills, competitions, and finished off with 7-on-7 scrimmages.
Bryson Beaver Impresses At Elite 11 Finals
Charles Power of On3 ranked his top performers that he saw at the Elite 11 Finals. Beaver was ranked as the No. 3 overall top performer. Per On3, Beaver is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the class of 2026. He goes to Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta, California.
“Bryson Beaver cemented his status as the fastest rising quarterback in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-3 195 pounder was easily one of the top few arm talents at the Elite 11 Finals,” Power said. “He flashed arguably the strongest arm of all finalists during drill work in Day 1 and made a handful of more impressive throws we saw in his pro day workout on Day 2.”
In addition to performing well in drills, Beaver also showed out during the 7-on-7 sessions.
“Beaver capped things off with perhaps the best 7-on-7 sessions on Thursday, hitting 19 of 26 passes for five touchdowns, in impressive fashion,” Power said. “The one-time Boise State commit has see his recruitment take off in the recent weeks and firmly planted his name on the national radar with his showing at the Elite 11 finals.”
While Power was extremely impressed with what he saw from Beaver, he still has his MVP of the Elite 11 Finals as Texas Longhorns five-star commit, Dia Bell. Here is Charles Power's full top 10 rankings for top Elite 11 Finals performers.
1. Dia Bell, Texas Longhorns commit
2. Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M Aggies commit
3. Bryson Beaver, uncommitted
4. Bowe Bentley, uncommitted
5. Faizon Brandon, Tennessee Volunteers commit
6. Keisean Henderson, Houston Cougars commit
7. Matt Ponatoski, uncommitted
8. Briggs Cherry, Louisville Cardinals commit
9. Travis Burgess, North Carolina Tar Heels commit
10. Jett Thomalla, Alabama Crimson Tide commit
Can Dan Lanning Add Bryson Beaver to 2026 Recruiting Class?
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have so far received nine commitments in the class of 2026. However, out of these nine, none of them are quarterbacks.
The Ducks are one of the finalists for class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who just recently announced that his commitment date will be June 24. It is very possible that his decision could play a role in what decision Bryson Beaver makes and how heavily Oregon will pursue him.