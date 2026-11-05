Oregon Four-Star Quarterback Target Tristin Gaines Sets Recruiting Announcement

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks could have their 2028 quarterback option in their grasp, thanks to a big development that arrived before facing No. 12 Ohio State.

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaches received some good news on the morning of Nov. 5. Prominent four-star quarterback recruit Tristin Gaines helped draw intrigue from Oregon and its fanbase with a pivotal announcement.

Oregon Lands in Final Running for Four-Star Passer

Darby Winter

Gaines is indeed considering the Ducks, helping unveil his final five list to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Oregon also rises as the only Big Ten representative the Waller High of Texas star is considering.

Gaines' other options are a mix of two SEC teams, one nearby ACC option and an in-state Big 12 team that made his cut. He's down to the LSU Tigers, the SMU Mustangs, the Florida Gators, the Houston Cougars and the Ducks.

Gaines had high praise for Lanning and Oregon quarterbacks coach, Koi Ka'ai, in an interview with national recruiting insider, Rivals' Adam Gorney.

"Oregon is still a high contender for me,” Gaines told Gorney. “Coach Koa (Ka’ai) came down to see me two weeks ago. They keep showing interest from Coach (Dan) Lanning to Coach Koa. The relationship between the coaches is really good. I think it’s a good fit for me.”

Gaines sets Nov. 14 as his decision date. If he chooses Oregon, it could make up for some notable recruiting losses on the Ducks' end.

Oregon's Notable Quarterback Misses for 2028 Class

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon has been on the cusp of landing prominent 2028 passers during the recruiting cycle, yet came up short. Here's a list of who was offered by the Ducks but turned elsewhere.

Christopher Vargas: The five-star from St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, was reportedly "warm" on the Ducks over the summer, per 247Sports. Ohio State was lurking all along, though, and eventually landed the blue-chip quarterback before his junior season in August.

Trey Wright: The record-breaking three-star from Frisco, Texas, was another Oregon recruiting target, yet USC made its aggressive run at pursuing the dual-threat. The Trojans also leaned into a prominent Texas native on their staff to seal the deal: coach Lincoln Riley.

Josiah Boyd: The four-star dual-threat out of Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California, spoke highly of the Ducks in past interviews with 247Sports and On3/Rivals. He even sent well wishes to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore following his scary concussion on Sept. 26 against USC. Yet UCLA made it known that Boyd is a major priority for the Bruins and coach Bob Chesney. Boyd eventually passed on the Ducks for the current unbeaten UCLA on Oct. 25.

Oregon Can Boost 2028 Recruiting Class

Oregon ducks Akili Smith Jr. dante moore dylan raiola transfer dan lanning koa ka'ai brock thomas big ten recruiting | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So Oregon went 0-for-3 to start in hunting down its 2028 quarterback. But fortunately for the Ducks, Gaines remains one of the best options out there.

And he's one who can certainly spark new momentum for Oregon's next upcoming recruiting class.

The Ducks hold no verbal commits for the 2028 class. But there's no better way to jump-start that class than to land a four-star dual-threat quarterback. Gaines alone can help intrigue prominent 2028 wide receivers or tight ends to join him in Eugene. Then help construct a potential top-25 class from there.

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