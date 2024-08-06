Oregon Ducks' Ra'Shaad Samples Optimistic About Running Back Room
Week two of fall camp is officially underway at the University of Oregon.
In April, Dan Lanning hired Ra'Shaad Samples as the Ducks' new assistant head coach and running backs coach. Samples made an immediate impact since arriving at Oregon, bolstering Oregon's top-ranked recruiting class as well as using his previous coaching experience in the NFL to mentor and improve Oregon's running back room.
This is Samples' first fall camp with the Ducks and so far, he is impressed with his athletes' work ethic, leadership, and diverse skill sets. Monday, after day five of fall camp, Samples discussed the progress and potential of Oregon's running back room as well as gave insights into various student-athletes' progress, including Noah Whittington who is working to mentally and physically overcome his injury.
Here are some key quotes from Coach Samples following day five of Oregon's fall camp:
Samples on recruiting:
"It's part of the job. That's what I came here to do, to be able to sign some of these guys, you know, bring in a different landscape, bring in guys from Texas and win recruiting battles."
Samples on Dan Lanning:
"Dan's been awesome to work with. man. He's a sponge, so he spends extra time. He's the last one to leave every day. He's the first one in meetings. He's asking questions. He's getting better every day."
Samples on Jay Harris:
"Jay is Mr. Consistent. You know, he's a grown man. I know he's young. He was talking about yesterday, he's young, but he has a process about everything he does. He's very well thought out, very articulated in the film room." - This quote is about the speaker's praise for Jayden, a player who is consistent, mature, and thoughtful in his approach.
Samples on Noah Whittington's recovery:
"The most important part is the mental right? I think, I think he's back. I think he feels good. You know, he has some spurts where you can see some of that dynamic ability just getting over that mental block for him, which he's been working to get over, and he's been doing a great job."
Samples on the players' toughness:
"The toughness these guys have, how these guys have taken to me I've really appreciated and how they've let me coach them, how coachable they've been."
Samples on his expectations for the running back room:
"When it comes to the game, at a high level, I expect them to articulate at a high level. I expect to hold them to a standard every single day. I expect them to do exactly what they're told to."
Samples on Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar, and Jordan James:
"Noah has a great feel for space. He has a great feel for understanding how to run option routes. Jayden has a whole aspect of understanding when it comes to third down, when it comes to coverages, when it comes to zone. Jordan, James is a hard person to tackle on the perimeter when he catches the ball."
Samples on his preference for running backs:
"The thing you want, you know, these days in a running back room is a stable of guys, because you don't want a guy that you have to be the bell cow. Days are over in this game, you know, you need a room full of really good backs."
Samples on the running back room and Jay Harris:
"And right now I think, I think we're working towards that. When you say Noah, Jayden, Jay, all the guys we got in our room, I mean that they're attacking the process." "Jay, has both. [The] will and want to."
Samples on Jay Harris:
"He's starting to ask questions. He's really, kind of, really trying to take the process by the horns, you know, and it's been showing on the field."
Samples on Jordan James:
"He's confident. He walks out there with a chip on his shoulder, but at the same time, he's coachable. He's hungry. He doesn't turn anything down."
Samples on running backs:
"You want to have two guys that can be third down backs and understand the aspect of pass catching, how to pick up exotic blitzes, how to see the field."