Oregon Ducks Running Backs Flexing Impressive Depth, Weight Room Competition
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks enter their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference with talent galore at the running backs position.
While Oregon's wide receivers have received the lion share of attention as possibly the fastest and best receiver group in program history... The Ducks running backs room is tough, quick and impressively-deep.
"I think they are one of the best running back rooms in the nation," said linebacker Devon Jackson. "And it's not just (Jordan James and Noah Whittington) - it's everybody like Jay Harris, Jayden Limar - all them guys. They really push us to be better. We push them to be better."
The Ducks’ backfield currently consists of Jordan James, Noah Whittington, Northwest Missouri State transfer Jay Harris and sophomore Jayden Limar. James is the returning star of the group, as he was an elite complement to Bucky Irving last season.
Despite Irving leading the backfield in carries (186) and rushing yards (759), James tied him with 11 rushing touchdowns. He also added 15 catches for 132 yards and another score.
What makes the Ducks the best running back unit in the nation?
"The way they work, the way they push us, like even in the weight room," said Jackson. "They try to lift more than me. And even when we're outside running, they're going to try to beat me in the race. And it's like, you're not doing that. They try to, but you're not doing it. But that competition, that edge, to really try to make all of us better."
The Ducks will get their first full look at the backfield post-Irving when the regular season kicks off against Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 31.
"Those guys are the real deal, and they're going to be big-time playmakers for us," said linebacker Teitum Tuioti.
The beauty of the Oregon running backs room is how unique each player is. Powerful Whittington is set to be healthy for the first time since 2023, when an injury against Colorado abruptly ended his year just four games into the season. Harris is a big back at 6'2", 215 pounds and is very effective in the red zone. Add in tenacious Limar, who excels at blocking and could be ready for a larger role in 2024.
"They're all intelligent," said Tuioti. "They're really smart. So, you know, when it comes to route running and we, you know, one-on-one with them, they know exactly what to do. They know where to break and all that. And then just being like physical, all of them ain't afraid to put their head down and go through that hole."