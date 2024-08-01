Oregon Ducks Transfer Derrick Harmon Impresses Coach Dan Lanning At First Practice
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football team has officially started 2024 fall camp. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, a transfer from Michigan State, is undergoing his first fall camp as a Duck. According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the newcomer is adjusting well to Oregon’s football program.
“I’ve been really impressed with how quickly he’s picked up what we do and how well he’s able to execute that, you know, he’s, he’s been a good veteran presence for that group,” said Lanning Wednesday after the Ducks’ first official practice.
Harmon’s Oregon debut is highly anticipated as Harmon is a player who is no stranger to the physicality of The Big Ten Conference. Harmon joined the Ducks in May after spending three seasons as a Michigan State Spartan. Harmon’s size and strength will give Oregon’s defensive line a significant advantage in shedding blocks and creating havoc in the backfield, disrupting opposing offenses.
“I’m a dog,” said Harmon Monday at Oregon’s media day. “I’m a greedy player.”
Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Harmon recorded a career-high 40 tackles, the most among Michigan State defensive linemen. He also had a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while playing 475 snaps, the most of all Spartan interior defensive linemen.
Harmon entered the transfer portal back in December after Michigan State had a change in its coaching staff. He elected to withdraw his name from the portal to test the waters under new Spartans coach Jonathan Smith before re-entering the portal in April.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman was a highly sought-after prospect. Harmon was the No. 2 player in The Athletics' rankings of the best available transfers. In May, Harmon announced he would be joining the Ducks for the 2024 football season.
Monday, Harmon expressed a large reason he picked Oregon over other power-four programs like USC, Colorado, and Ohio State was Oregon’s coaching staff and its experience in developing defensive linemen.
“You got three coaches that had something to do with the D-line in their past,” said Harmon. “You don’t get too much of that at other universities.”
Before his Oregon tenure, Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia. Tony Tuioti, Oregon’s current defensive line coach, spent time coaching at Nebraska, Cal, Hawaii, and for the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, The Ducks’ defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spent three seasons as a defensive line coach in the NFL.
With a coaching staff enhancing the defensive line experience, Harmon is poised to develop into a dominant force for Oregon's defense.