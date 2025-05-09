Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Over USC Trojans, Penn State?

In a heated race between the USC Trojans, Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Oregon Ducks are working hard to secure a commitment from five-star recruit Brandon Arrington, who is set to commit on July 5.

Ally Osborne

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been a strange few weeks for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. From quarterback Jared Curtis committing to Georgia over Oregon and offensive lineman Kodi Greene flipping his commitment to Washington, the Ducks are looking for a win to get back on track as they currently sit at No. 22 in the nation for their class of 2026 recruiting ranking, per 247Sports.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, five-star recruit Brandon Arrington is getting close to his decision, with a set commitment date for July 5.

The No. 2 athlete in the country according to 247Sports, Arrington currently has a top five consisting of the Ducks, USC, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Alabama.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) makes a catch in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It is going to be a foot race to the end,” Arrington said to Simmons and On3. “All five are up there now. Who recruits me the hardest, who gets me on the field early and who I believe can develop me the best will get me.”

“With Oregon, it is about the relationships I have with coach Hampton and coach Tosh," Arrington said to On3 about why Oregon made it to his top five choices. "We are close and I am so cool with coach Hampton. Coach Lanning always checks up on me and that bond I have with the staff is so good.”

Arrington visited Eugene and Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' Spring Game. While on his visit, Arrington met with former Oregon Ducks Christian Gonzalez (cornerback, New England Patriots) and Troy Franklin (wide receiver, Denver Broncos) as well as members on the team like freshman receiver Dakorien Moore.

After taking his visit to Oregon, Arrington announced that he will be committing on July 5. One could assume that his time with the Ducks went so well that he is ready to make his college decision. However, Arrington recently spoke highly of his first visit to Penn State.

Arrington flooded his social media with photos from his visit, and even captioned one of them with "Loving it." He also shared that he could see himself with the program.

“The people and the place really caught my attention. Everyone loves football there. It is all about Penn State and I loved that. Then sitting down with coach Franklin and learning more about who he is, that was great. He and the coaching staff there know how he develop players. When they get top players, they get them coached up and developed. That is what I am looking for," Arrington said to On3.

Arrington's official visit with Oregon is scheduled for June 13, which will be his second to last official visit as USC rounds out his tour on June 17. With no date listed for an Alabama official visit, it seems Arrington is weighing his options between the Ducks, Trojans, Aggies, and Nittany Lions.

“These official visits will be big, but they will be about the smaller things. I want to learn more about he development, their plan for me, how I can get on the field and I know I have to earn it, but I just want to see fair value in NIL. Those things will be important," Arrington said to On3.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

