Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Over USC Trojans, Penn State?
It has been a strange few weeks for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. From quarterback Jared Curtis committing to Georgia over Oregon and offensive lineman Kodi Greene flipping his commitment to Washington, the Ducks are looking for a win to get back on track as they currently sit at No. 22 in the nation for their class of 2026 recruiting ranking, per 247Sports.
According to Chad Simmons of On3, five-star recruit Brandon Arrington is getting close to his decision, with a set commitment date for July 5.
The No. 2 athlete in the country according to 247Sports, Arrington currently has a top five consisting of the Ducks, USC, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Alabama.
“It is going to be a foot race to the end,” Arrington said to Simmons and On3. “All five are up there now. Who recruits me the hardest, who gets me on the field early and who I believe can develop me the best will get me.”
“With Oregon, it is about the relationships I have with coach Hampton and coach Tosh," Arrington said to On3 about why Oregon made it to his top five choices. "We are close and I am so cool with coach Hampton. Coach Lanning always checks up on me and that bond I have with the staff is so good.”
Arrington visited Eugene and Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' Spring Game. While on his visit, Arrington met with former Oregon Ducks Christian Gonzalez (cornerback, New England Patriots) and Troy Franklin (wide receiver, Denver Broncos) as well as members on the team like freshman receiver Dakorien Moore.
After taking his visit to Oregon, Arrington announced that he will be committing on July 5. One could assume that his time with the Ducks went so well that he is ready to make his college decision. However, Arrington recently spoke highly of his first visit to Penn State.
MORE: New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux On Rocky Ground After Abdul Carter NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan
Arrington flooded his social media with photos from his visit, and even captioned one of them with "Loving it." He also shared that he could see himself with the program.
“The people and the place really caught my attention. Everyone loves football there. It is all about Penn State and I loved that. Then sitting down with coach Franklin and learning more about who he is, that was great. He and the coaching staff there know how he develop players. When they get top players, they get them coached up and developed. That is what I am looking for," Arrington said to On3.
Arrington's official visit with Oregon is scheduled for June 13, which will be his second to last official visit as USC rounds out his tour on June 17. With no date listed for an Alabama official visit, it seems Arrington is weighing his options between the Ducks, Trojans, Aggies, and Nittany Lions.
“These official visits will be big, but they will be about the smaller things. I want to learn more about he development, their plan for me, how I can get on the field and I know I have to earn it, but I just want to see fair value in NIL. Those things will be important," Arrington said to On3.