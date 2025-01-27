What Five-Star Brandon Arrington Said About Oregon Ducks Visit, Dan Lanning
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are coming off a recruiting weekend, hosting a handful of highly touted recruits from the class of 2026 for the program's Junior Day event. Oregon’s Junior Day is an event where prospective student athletes can get a firsthand look at football facilities, meet with key position coaches, and interact with current players. The Ducks are looking to further establish dominance on the recruiting trail with the 2026 recruiting cycle. Oregon currently boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, ahead of blue-blood programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama.
Multiple highly ranked recruits were in Eugene over the weekend, but one of the most coveted recruits on campus was five-star Brandon Arrington.
"It was my first time on campus, and I loved it there," Arrington told DuckTerritory on 247Sports. "I have a lot of interest in Oregon because they have everything I need, and we have all the resources here for me to be great in the future.”
Arrington, a five-star athlete out of Spring Valley, California, is one of the fastest prospects in the 2026 class. Arrington runs track, where he has a personal best of 10.43 seconds in the 100 meters. He is ranked as the No. 2 athlete in the class of 2026 and the No. 4 prospect in the state of California, according to 247 Sports Composite rankings.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Ranks Most-Watched Ever
MORE: College Football Playoff Announces National Championship Location For 2027
MORE: Oregon Ducks Decided National Champions By Famed Ranked System: Internet Goes Viral
The five-star has nearly forty offers from top programs around the nation. The list includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and more. But arguably Oregon's biggest competitor for Arrington is the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Arrington’s next visit will be to Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama on February 1 for Alabama's Junior Day.
“I’m nowhere near committing yet, but Bama is definitely going to be a top school in my options,” Arrington told 247Sports. “I know that 100 percent.”
Alabama currently ranks No. 48 with just one commit, according to 247Sports 2026 recruiting rankings. Alabama's 2026 recruiting class currently includes only four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson, following the de-commitment of several players. However, the Crimson Tide has an opportunity to regain momentum in this cycle by potentially securing a commitment from Arrington.
Arrington’s junior season boosted his status as an elite talent. Despite sitting out three games. he recorded 10 total touchdowns, one interception, seven pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
So far, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class consists of 10 commits and is ranked No. 1 nationally. Oregon’s top class is led by tight end Kendre Harrison, offensive lineman Kodi Greene, running back Tradarian Ball, and defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo.
If Oregon can beat out top programs like Alabama for Arrington, it would bolster Oregon's already elite 2026 class while further establishing the Ducks as one of, if not the most dominant, schools on the recruiting trail.
Securing a commitment from a player of Arrington’s caliber would not only solidify Oregon’s standing as a powerhouse program but also send a strong message to other recruits nationwide. His addition would also likely set the tone for the rest of Oregon’s recruiting efforts.
MORE: USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL
MORE: Ohio State Quarterback Will Howard Reveals Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Loudest Ever
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons? Dan Lanning Visit
MORE: Five-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Visiting Oregon Ducks: Georgia, Ohio State Target