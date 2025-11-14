Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Heading Into ACC Country For Four-Star EDGE Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are trying to go across the country and land one of the top edge rushers in the country. Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets, a North Carolina native, recently unveiled his top 12 schools list with the Ducks making the cut.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are doing all they can in order to land one of the top classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Their national approach has made led Oregon's coaching staff to four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who likes what the Ducks have to offer.

Streets is viewed as one of the top edge rushers in the 2027 cycle and with that being a position of need for Oregon, it's not hard to see why the Ducks regard him as one of their top recruits on the defensive side of the ball.

Consistency Is Key

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streets spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and said that Oregon has been vocal about how they feel about him.

“They’re really consistent to me, there’s something about them. I really like their fit. I’ve talked to the outside linebacker coach, DC, the head coach. My position basically in their system is just really valued. So I feel like having a team that values your position the most on defense is what stood out to me. Being that it would be just a great fit. I like the environment they have there,” Streets said.

The four-star recruit took a visit to Oregon during this past spring on April 19. It was enough to get him bought into what coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was saying and the Ducks became a mainstay in his recruitment ever since.

Streets' Recruiting Profile

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Streets is one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 cycle. He is ranked as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 65 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

The North Carolina native holds 35 offers, but recently limited it down to 12 teams including the Ducks. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine pegs Tennessee as the favorites to land Streets, giving the Volunteers a 18 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit. The RPM gives Oregon a four percent chance of picking up Streets' commitment.

Edge Rusher Recruiting

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently have only two edge rusher recruits committed to their 2026 class. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon also brought in two edge rushers, making it likely they will sign multiple players at the position in 2027.

Five-star recruit Anthony Jones is arguably the Ducks' best defensive commit in the class. He is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk is one of the most underrated recruits in the entire country. He's been a four-year contributor at St. John Bosco (CA), a national powerhouse. Horisk is listed as the second-lowest rated commit in Oregon's 2026 class. He checks in as the No. 61 edge rusher and No. 60 player in the country.

