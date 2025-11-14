Oregon Ducks Heading Into ACC Country For Four-Star EDGE Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are doing all they can in order to land one of the top classes in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Their national approach has made led Oregon's coaching staff to four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who likes what the Ducks have to offer.
Streets is viewed as one of the top edge rushers in the 2027 cycle and with that being a position of need for Oregon, it's not hard to see why the Ducks regard him as one of their top recruits on the defensive side of the ball.
Consistency Is Key
Streets spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and said that Oregon has been vocal about how they feel about him.
“They’re really consistent to me, there’s something about them. I really like their fit. I’ve talked to the outside linebacker coach, DC, the head coach. My position basically in their system is just really valued. So I feel like having a team that values your position the most on defense is what stood out to me. Being that it would be just a great fit. I like the environment they have there,” Streets said.
The four-star recruit took a visit to Oregon during this past spring on April 19. It was enough to get him bought into what coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was saying and the Ducks became a mainstay in his recruitment ever since.
Streets' Recruiting Profile
Streets is one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 cycle. He is ranked as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 65 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
The North Carolina native holds 35 offers, but recently limited it down to 12 teams including the Ducks. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine pegs Tennessee as the favorites to land Streets, giving the Volunteers a 18 percent chance of landing the four-star recruit. The RPM gives Oregon a four percent chance of picking up Streets' commitment.
Edge Rusher Recruiting
The Ducks currently have only two edge rusher recruits committed to their 2026 class. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon also brought in two edge rushers, making it likely they will sign multiple players at the position in 2027.
Five-star recruit Anthony Jones is arguably the Ducks' best defensive commit in the class. He is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk is one of the most underrated recruits in the entire country. He's been a four-year contributor at St. John Bosco (CA), a national powerhouse. Horisk is listed as the second-lowest rated commit in Oregon's 2026 class. He checks in as the No. 61 edge rusher and No. 60 player in the country.