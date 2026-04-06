Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ole Miss, Texas

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks may have hit a couple of road bumps already in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but things are still looking good for their recruiting ranking.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning recently secured a pair of four-star defensive commitments, and he could be on his way to earning another. Four-star cornerback recruit Ai’King Hall just visited Eugene and is now predicted to land with the Ducks, per Rivals.

Cornerback Ai’King Hall’s Recruitment

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Hall is the No. 7 cornerback in the class and the No. 39 according to the Rivals ranking. The Ducks already have a pair of top-100 commitments, so Hall would be the third if he decides to take his talents to Oregon.

The cornerback said in an interview with Chad Simmons of Rivals that the competition he saw in practice and even within the coaching staff stood out to him. He stayed in Eugene for three days and spent the time with the team, touring the city and the University of Oregon campus.

“I now have Oregon as my top school,” Hall told Simmons. “They made me feel like a priority and paid attention to the little things. It was a great experience out there.”

Listed at 6-0, 190 pounds, Hall has also been offered by the Texas Longhorns, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Auburn Tigers and more. He has an official visit in May scheduled with the Rebels, and an upcoming unofficial visit to Texas

Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Commitments

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets announced his commitment to Oregon on the Pat McAfee Show on Apr. 3. Streets became the highest-ranked commit currently in the Ducks’ recruiting class, surpassing defensive lineman Zane Rowe.

Rowe committed on March 13 and was the first top-10 recruit in the class. Joining Rowe and Streets as defensive commits are four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

Oregon is ranked No. 9 in the nation by Rivals and No. 15 by 247Sports. If the Ducks do get a commitment from Hall, that would likely boost their class ranking. Lanning and his staff have been hosting top recruits this spring, with dozens of official visits set for the summer. More commitments could be on the way, and the Ducks have a shot at another top-five class if they continue to build momentum.

Dan Lanning Continues Recruiting Success in SEC Territory

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Lanning lands a commitment from Hall, it’d be another recruit from Alabama who chose the Ducks. Hall is the No. 1 recruit in the state, per Rivals, playing in Dothan, Alabama.

The Ducks are continuing to attract players in Alabama, Georgia and Texas from SEC programs. Pritchett is the other commit in the 2027 recruiting class from Alabama, living in Alabaster. The Ducks also have commitments from a pair of Texas standouts, Rowe and running back CaDarius McMiller.

Oregon is experiencing success when it comes to attracting talent from the South since Lanning’s arrival. Lanning secured major commitments from five-star wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott in recent years, both of whom were from Texas. Five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones was one of the top players in the state of Alabama during the previous recruiting cycle who is set to suit up for the team in the fall.