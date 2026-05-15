Oregon Fighting SEC Powerhouses for Four-Star Recruit Tae Walden Jr.

The Oregon Ducks already secured their blue-chip quarterback commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, and their future offensive line is beginning to take shape. Defensively, the program has recruited top players. Positions like wide receiver and cornerback are still to be filled with talent for the future.

Three members of the Oregon coaching staff met with four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. on Thursday, as the program tries to add to its 2027 class.

Oregon Ducks Coaches Visit Four-Star Recruit

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and chief of staff Marshall Malchow appeared alongside Walden and his family in a recent post.

Oregon coaches haven’t wasted time getting back on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of their spring practices. Hampton also met with Walden at the end of April, with Walden posting a picture throwing up the “O” with the defensive coordinator.

Appreciate @Coach_CHampton @RossDoug21 For coming out to see us last night! pic.twitter.com/liHnocVLPd — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) May 15, 2026

Walden doubles as a wide receiver and cornerback for his high school in Collierville, Tennessee. The 6-2, 165-pound recruit is a consensus top-five athlete in the recruiting class, and is listed as the No. 66 overall recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Even though the Ducks are still looking for their first wide receiver commitment in the 2027 class, it seems that they’re recruiting Walden as a cornerback. Hampton and cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood are two of the key recruiters for Walden, but Douglas' appearance in Walden's latest post may indicate that a potential role on the Oregon roster isn't so cut and dry.

The four-star is the son of former NFL linebacker Erik Walden, and he could develop into a standout player in his own right. In high school, he finished his junior season with 42 receptions for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the field, Walden recorded 28 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Four-Star Athlete Tae Walden Jr.’s Recruitment

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon’s persistent recruiting of players could pay off, but the Ducks aren’t the only team to visit with Walden. The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs are among the teams to go to Walden, and he has his official visits lined up with multiple programs.

Walden’s scheduled to visit Eugene on June 19. His first official visit is slated to be with the Clemson Tigers on May 29, before heading to visit with the Missouri Tigers on June 5. He’s set to visit Georgia on June 12 before Oregon.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals, Georgia, Clemson and Oregon are the three teams with the best chances to land Walden, with the Bulldogs leading at 20 percent. Before the visits from Hampton and staff, Walden posted a picture on Apr. 23 with coach Dan Lanning in Eugene. Despite Oregon being the West Coast competitor for the Tennessee recruit, its consistent contact with Walden could have the Ducks rising in his recruitment.

Walden’s June visit to Eugene should play an important role in his recruitment. It will provide the Ducks with an opportunity to stand out from the SEC schools and make a lasting impression. Walden’s decision might also hinge on what role he envisions playing at the collegiate level – whether that be receiver, cornerback or a two-way player – and what teams are willing to offer him.

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