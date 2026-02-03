Oregon Ducks Looking to Land One More Recruit on Signing Day

Three-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones has yet to announce his college decision, but a commitment is expected on Wednesday, according to a report from Rivals' Greg Biggins, betweetn the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Anthony Jones Approaching Signing Day

Jones is a 6-4.5, 285-pound defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran in Irvine, CA, and he is one of the only players from the state that has not committed to a program. He was committed to the UCLA Bruins at multiple points in his recruitment, but Jones has since gone in a different direction after the Bruins hired former James Madison coach Bob Chesney.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the changes at UCLA and the changes in his recruitment, Jones did not put pen to paper during the Early National Signing Period. As a result, he is expected to reveal his college decision on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the traditional National Signing Day.

Most programs have the majority of their recruiting classes wrapped up by the Early Signing Period, typically in December, but Oregon or Wisconsin could be making an addition to the roster on Wednesday.

Why Anthony Jones Fits in Oregon's Recruiting Class

Oregon coach Dan Lanning signed a high-quality recruiting class that is joining the Ducks in 2026, one that already includes an elite defensive line recruit named Anthony "Tank" Jones, but there is no such thing as too many defensive linemen.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has a relatively small recruiting class with 21 commits, and the later signing period gives the Ducks an opportunity to address key areas of need through high school recruits. Lanning kept Oregon's entire starting defensive line from entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Ducks lost some key depth to the transfer portal as a result. After adding transfer defensive linemen D'Antre Robinson, Jerome Simmons, and Bleu Dantzler, Jones would be a good fit in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class.

Lanning and his staff signed four five-star prospects in the Rivals Industry Rankings: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, and wide receiver Jalen Lott. Other recruits like defensive back Davon Benjamin and running back Tradarian Ball could see the field early, but the Ducks also can afford to let prospects grow and develop.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tank" Jones might project to see the field quickly, and younger defensive linemen already in the program like Nasir Wyatt and Aydin Breland are expected to take on more responsibility. As a result, a three-star defensive line recruit like Jones will have the chance to develop behind Oregon's depth.

If the Ducks do land Jones over Wisconsin, he will be Oregon's second signee on Wednesday. Lanning and company secured a commitment from four-star running back Brandon Smith on Jan. 19 after the Ducks lost key running back depth to the portal.

