Oregon Ducks Make Top Three For Elite 5-Star EDGE Recruit
The Oregon Ducks and Ducks coach Dan Lanning are not finished yet with adding pieces of the 2026 recruiting class to the program. The Ducks are in the mix for five-star EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones. Jones, who stands at 6-3, hails from Mobile, Alabama, and is down to his final three schools. Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M are the final three programs Jones is deciding on joining.
Jones is going into his senior year at St. Paul's Episcopal High School, and plays both football and basketball. Jones has now visited Eugene three separate times.
Oregon already has one EDGE commit in the 2026 class, three-star recruit Dutch Horisk out of St. John Bosco High School.
In his junior year, Jones recorded 84 tackles,18 tackles-for-loss, and 16 sacks. Jones is the No. 16 overall recruit in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. If Lanning is able to secure Jones’ commitment, the Ducks would very likely jump into the top five for recruiting rankings in the 2026 class. Jones would be the third five-star to join the group, following five-star recruit offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and five-star safety Jett Washington.
The biggest competitor for the Ducks in the race for Jones will be the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jones’ high school is just four hours away from Tuscaloosa, meaning the Ducks are once again battling location for a five-star recruit. Jones also took his last official visit to Alabama, meaning the Crimson Tide and Alabama coach Kalen Deboer were able to have the last impression on the five-star.
Jones also grew up a fan of Alabama, and told On3 what it meant to visit the school he grew up watching on TV.
“It always feels great, just growing up being a ‘Bama fan, watching them on TV and just being able to be in there in person, it feels even better than seeing it on TV. It’s a great vibe and atmosphere up there.”
Jones, when talking to On3, also talked about the distance between Mobile and Eugene.
“It’s far away from home, so I feel like it’ll definitely be a great opportunity for me to grow and just be uncomfortable and just grow in situations. I feel like the scheme they got set up for me will be great for me also. Especially seeing like the EDGES they got eating. Coach Lanning and coach Tosh Lupoi, they do a great job of just making everything simple and just letting the edges go eat for real. I feel like me going up would be a great fit for me also.”
Jones has not yet declared a commitment date, but he told On3 he expects to make his decision this month. For the Ducks to still be alive in the race for Jones is impressive in itself, due to the fact that Jones’ childhood team he rooted for is heavily recruiting him at the same time.