Oregon Ducks Coach A Top Candidate To Watch For Penn State Hire
On Oct. 12, the Penn State Nittany Lions fired coach James Franklin after 12 seasons with the program. Penn State will be looking for a new head coach, and one of the biggest names to watch is Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein.
Stein was hired by the Oregon Ducks following the 2022 season and is one of the top offensive coaches in college football. Whether it is developing NFL talent or creating big plays to win games, Stein will be a name to watch for the vacant Penn State head coaching position.
Other notable names to watch are: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and UNLV coach Dan Mullen.
Stein Leading Highly Successful Offense
One of the reasons that Penn State let go of Franklin was due to quarterback Drew Allar’s development. Having the offensive talent that the team had and losing three straight games was seen as an issue, and it was time for a change. Stein proves each week that he can run a talented offense.
The Oregon Ducks have one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Heading into the season, there was skepticism surrounding Oregon’s quarterback position. Despite quarterback Dante Moore’s lack of experience, he is proving to be among the most talented players at the position.
Moore leads the team with 1,396 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He has thrown just three interceptions and has a completion percentage of 72.0. With Stein leading the offense, Moore is averaging 8.3 yards per pass.
Oregon’s run game is filled with talented depth at the position, leading to explosive plays. The Ducks have three running backs with over 200 rushing yards: Dierre Hill Jr., Jayden Limar, and Noah Whittington. All three have had a run go for at least 50 yards, with Hill Jr.’s longest run being for 66 yards.
The Penn State Nittany Lions know first-hand how talented Stein’s offense is. The first loss of Penn State’s three-game losing streak that led to Franklin’s firing was against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks walked into Beaver Stadium for the Penn State White Out and walked away with the win.
Moore finished the game against Penn State, going 29-of-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks also rushed for 176 yards against the Nittany Lions.
Stein and the Ducks also defeated the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten conference championship in 2024, 45-37.
Stein's Ability To Develop Players
The Oregon Ducks send many players to the NFL each season. Two notable players in the league are quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, who are both starting for their teams. Stein has helped develop many other offensive weapons, such as wide receiver Tez Johnson, who scored his first career touchdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 6 of the NFL season.
With his ability to not only coach explosive offenses but also develop players, Stein will be a candidate that programs are drawn to. Being able to develop players and create NFL Draft picks will also draw in recruits.
Penn State lost several of the nation’s top recruits following the firing of Franklin. In order to rebuild the program, the Nittany Lions will need a coach who will bring in talented recruits, and Stein is a candidate who will be able to do that.
Stein’s Coaching History
Stein began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Louisville Cardinals, where he was a former walk-on quarterback. He has since coached with the Texas Longhorns and the UTSA Roadrunners.
With the different locations he has coached, a move to Penn State would likely not be an issue for Stein.
With Oregon’s success under Stein, his name will be one to watch for the vacant Penn State head coaching position.