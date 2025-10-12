Surprising Betting Odds For Oregon vs. Rutgers Released After Ducks' First Loss
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are coming off a tough loss against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are 5-1, going 2-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks have to regroup quickly before traveling to the East Coast to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Betting Odds
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are 14.5-point favorites against Rutgers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -610, and the point total is set at 57.5.
Oregon’s Offense To Regroup
Oregon’s offense will look to regroup after a tough go in week 7. Ahead of the matchup against Indiana, Oregon was explosive and consistent, but the Ducks lacked that in the loss.
This will be a big game for quarterback Dante Moore as fans will be curious to see how he bounces back after a tough game. Moore totals 1,396 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has now been sacked seven times. Heading into the game against Indiana, Moore had just one interception and one sack.
Playcalling was also a concern, not utilizing the run game as much as they have through the first five weeks of the season. The team also lacked targets for tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The Ducks have talented players on offense, and it will be important to get them going again against Rutgers.
Running back Dierre Hill Jr. leads the Ducks with 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jordon Davison was used heavily against Indiana, now totaling 150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon’s Defense To Bounce Back
The Oregon Ducks' defense allowed Indiana to score 30 points on them. While there were not many explosive run plays, the Ducks struggled to stop the ground game in the red zone, allowing two rushing touchdowns. Oregon also allowed Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to pass for 215 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon’s defense also made big stops throughout the game and can bounce back against the Scarlet Knights in week 8. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 50 total tackles and one interception. Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei leads the team with four sacks.
The Oregon Ducks have the chance to bounce back as a dominant unit in week 8 against Rutgers. One key to success for Oregon will be to shut down Rutgers’ run game early.
Rutgers Without Big Ten Conference Win
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 3-3 this season, going 0-3 in Big Ten conference play. While Rutgers has put up a fight each week, the team struggles to finish the game in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers is led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who has passed for 1,785 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also thrown three interceptions and has been sacked 18 times this year. Oregon’s pass rush has a chance to make a statement early against Rutgers.
Kaliakmanis’ top target this season has been wide receiver Ian Strong, who is having a big year. Strong has 537 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver KJ Duff is also a player to watch, totalling 479 yards and four touchdowns.
Running back Antwan Raymond leads the team with 560 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Raymond will be a player for the Ducks' defense to try to stop early in the game.
The Scarlet Knights have a strong defense that can put up a fight with any offense to start the game. Defensive back Jett Elad leads Rutgers with 38 total tackles and one interception. Linebacker Dariel Djabome is another big player for Rutgers, with 32 total tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles.
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will kick off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT. The game will be at SHI Stadium.
