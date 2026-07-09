Five-Star Recruit Landen Williams-Callis Denies Texas News As Oregon Waits
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The Oregon Ducks got some good news regarding a 5-star recruiting prospect from Texas.
Five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis is one of the top remaining recruits yet to commit in the 2027 class. Of course there will be plenty of movement before signing day with flips and visits but Williams-Callis is clearing the air, publicly, about his recruitment.
Williams-Callis named the Ducks as a finalist program but recent reports from On3 indicated that he was trending towards committing to the Texas Longhorns and staying in state.
.... But Williams-Callis took to social media to combat that narrative.
Five-Star Recruit Landen Williams-Callis Denies Texas News
Williams-Callis posted that it is a "complete lie" that the Texas Longhorns would be his pick today, on X.
So, it looks like the Ducks are still in the race for the elite running back, who is a consensus top-10 recruit in Texas and is ranked as high as No. 38 overall and No. 3 at his position by 247Sports.
Williams-Callis' post slows down the Texas storyline that he wants to stay near home and play for coach Steve Sarkisian. He may very well still commit to the Longhorns, but it's clear that he wants to keep his cards close to his chest.
The timing matters, as multiple reports have stated he is expected to commit before the start of his senior season.
Where Oregon Stands in Landen Williams-Callis Recruitment
Williams-Callis did stir up some excitement in the Texas social media sphere when he posted a "thinking/pondering" emoji on a repost from the Longhorns' newest five-star commit Ismael Camara. Camara is doing his part to recruit the Williams-Callis to join the Longhorns class by making a public push.
As a junior for Randle High School (Richmond, TX), Williams-Callis rushed for a whopping 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns on 324 carries. He finished with an average of 10.8 yards per carry and also added 24 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown. His speed jumps off the page, with a 10.4 second 100 meter dash and a 21.8 second 200 meter dash per 247Sports.
The 5-7, 190 pound athlete posted photos from his official visit to Eugene, wearing an Oregon Ducks jersey in Autzen Stadium in May.
There are three schools that are indicated to have "warmer" interest from Williams-Callis, per 247Sports: Texas, Oregon and the Texas A&M Aggies. His full list of finalists, which he released to to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett back in May, are:
Oregon Ducks
SMU Mustangs
LSU Tigers
Texas Longhorns
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Houston Cougars
Texas A&M Aggies
Indiana Hoosiers
Missouri Tigers
The Ducks have one running back from Texas committed already in the 2027 class. Coach Dan Lanning and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples landed an early commitment from four-star CaDarius McMiller on Feb. 14, but that’s the extent of running back commitments at the position so far.
McMiller is a consensus top-15 running back in the class from Tyler, TX. Per 247Sports, McMiller rushed for 25 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Tyler High, while also receiving four touchdowns on 14 receptions in that span.
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has surged in July with a flurry of bluechip commits. The Ducks class currently ranks No. 2 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. Lanning's national reach has never been stronger, the 24 commits are from 17 different states.
As for the future of Oregon's running backs, Lanning adds incoming recruits Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith from the 2026 class. The true freshmen Ball and Smith will join an elite group in Eugene, led by sophomore running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. Also look for sophomore Da'Jaun Riggs to be a sneaky contributor. The Ducks added a veteran in senior Simeon Price from teh transfer portal from the Colorado Buffaloes.
It's worth keeping an eye on Williams-Callis, as he's indicated the recruiting race is far from over. Could he become the next great Ducks running back?
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus