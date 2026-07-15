How Oregon's Latest Preseason Offensive Ranking Can Become Fuel

The college football nation knows how deep the Oregon Ducks are offensively.

This version is armed with the potential top overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in quarterback Dante Moore. Then it lures back the dynamic sophomore wide receiver tandem of Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, plus two more impact sophomores in running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Yet one national ranking places the Ducks right behind an offense undergoing a change behind center. But it can still serve as fuel moving into the 2026 campaign.

National Outlet Calls Oregon Second-Best Offense

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon fans will welcome this take from J.D. Pickell of On3: the Ducks bring back the Big Ten's best offense this season, even ranking them ahead of an Ohio State offense that brings back quarterback Julian Sayin and explosive wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, plus ranks well in front of the USC Trojans, even with their quarterback Jayden Maiava creating pre-draft buzz.

Except Pickell lists the National Championship Game runner-up Miami Hurricanes as the nation's top offense. This despite gaining back only three returners and adding a brand-new quarterback in Darian Mensah. But that doesn't prevent Pickell from believing Mensah can get this offense to take "a big step forward" this season.

Moore's return persuades the No. 2 ranking by Pickell and On3. Especially after lighting up defenses in the Big Ten, averaging nearly 37 points per game.

But again, where Oregon ranks ahead of the 2026 campaign should emerge as fuel for the following reasons.

Oregon Looks Deeper Than Before Offensively

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks aren't built to be a one-man show with Moore behind center. While indeed he's their best asset, Oregon is deep everywhere else when one takes a deeper dive into the offensive personnel room.

Wide receiver Evan Stewart joins the speedy and explosive young duo of Moore and McClellan. Stewart looks ready to make his mark on the offense again after missing all of 2025 with his knee injury. He previously scored a career-best five touchdowns in 2024 following his transfer from Texas A&M.

Lanning leaned into prized wide receiver coach and stout recruiter Ross Douglas to add more burners into the perimeter room. Five-star Jalen Lott adds new twitch and explosion into this room and will vie to crack the two-deep this August. Past five-star wideout Gatlin Bair enters the room, too, after serving his LDS mission and further enhances the group's speed.

Hill and Davison continue Oregon's tradition of wearing down teams with a two-headed backfield attack. Oregon's youngest group is the offensive line, yet it was strengthened when center Iapani Laloulu pulled his own Moore-like move and spurned the NFL Draft.

All these names present the potential for Oregon to catapult Miami's offense by season's end, especially if the unit clicks in these key games.

Where Oregon Can Cement Case as Nation's Top Offense

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and defensive back Nikko Reedduring practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It starts with Boise State, which now adds prized Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey at safety. He heads into a defense that brings back top edge rushers Max Stiege and Jayden Virgin-Morgan. The Broncos annually deliver one of the Mountain West Conference's best defenses but are now moving into the Pac-12.

Sept. 26 against USC serves as another measuring stick for this offense. The Trojans lure back as many as six returners on defense plus added Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher at edge rusher. No doubt the defensive tackle tandem of Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart want to get in the face of Moore. Oregon must account for the secondary experience with cornerback Marcelles Wiliams and Christian Pierce returning.

But then Nov. 7 at Ohio State will determine if the Ducks are worthy of being hailed as the nation's top offense. Yes, the Buckeyes lost talented pieces to the NFL. However, the Buckeyes still know how to recruit and reload on that side of the ball, plus "The Horseshoe" will be relentless with the fans' noise levels for this crucial conference showdown.

Oregon brings the best Big Ten offensive personnel into this coming season. But fans know the Ducks want to be on top of the nation, especially after the College Football Playoffs wrap up.

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