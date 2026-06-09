EUGENE, Ore. – Coach Dan Lanning capped off the Oregon Ducks’ second official visit recruiting weekend in June with three commitments.

The trio of three-star recruits announced on social media on June 8 that they’re committed to the Ducks, which pushed their total of commitments to 17 in the 2027 cycle.

Oregon Ducks Add Three-Stars Recruits

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks’ third commitment of the day was three-star edge rusher Achilles Reyna from Seattle. Oregon also secured a commitment from three-star tight end George VanSandt and three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington, who flipped from the Washington State Cougars.

Oregon’s recruiting class standing didn’t change from its No. 9 national standing and No. 3 Big Ten ranking by Rivals, but it jumped to No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten by the 247Sports rankings.

Garlington and VanSandt became the first players at their positions to commit in 2027, while four-stars Rashad Streets, Zane Rowe and Cameron Pritchett are all edge rushers committed.

Lanning secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Toa Satele after the first recruiting weekend of June. With the Ducks set to host dozens of other recruits in the final three weekends of June, Lanning and his staff have a strong chance to push for 20-plus commitments before the month is over.

In-State Recruiting Dominance

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The June 8 commitments flexed the Ducks’ recruiting prowess in the state of Oregon. All three commitments of the day were from the Pacific Northwest, with two being in-state.

VanSandt plays for Central Catholic in Portland, Oregon, while Garlington is from Happy Valley, Oregon. They joined four-star cornerback Josiah Molden, who plays for West Linn, as the three Oregon players committed.

Molden is ranked as the top player in the state, and VanSandt is ranked as the No. 2 player in Oregon. Garlington’s commitment gives the Ducks three top-five players in the state.

What’s Next for Oregon Ducks Recruiting

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The weekend of June 12 will be another big opportunity for Lanning’s program, with Rivals listing 11 expected visitors. Multiple five-star recruiting targets – defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and cornerback Hayden Stepp – are slated to visit Eugene.

Four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie and four-star receiver Blake Wong are other big targets scheduled to make their visits. None of the four are currently predicted to commit to the Ducks, making the weekend a big opportunity to influence their decisions.

Four-star edge rusher Josh Christensen and four-star receiver Damani Waren are two recruits scheduled to visit who have higher probabilities of heading to Oregon, according to the Rivals prediction machine. Four-star offensive lineman Cameron Wagner and Gus Corsair are the two Oregon commits slated to make their official trips to Eugene on June 12.

The weekend of June 19 is set to feature four-star linebacker Brayton Feister and three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi. The conclusion of the Ducks' 2027 official visit season allows the Ducks another chance to sway top recruiting targets who might be trending a different direction, further impress recruits who may already have Oregon at the top of their lists, and attempt to retain the commits the program already has.

Four commitments in the first eight days of June seem to be a good start for the program as it works toward another top-five recruiting class.

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