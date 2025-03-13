Oregon Ducks Hosting 5-Star Recruit Tyler Atkinson: Battling Clemson, Georgia For Commit
The Oregon Ducks are no stranger to being in contention annually for some of the top talent in the high school ranks but they will be up against some tough competition in the race for one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.
Oregon is set to host 2026 five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson for a visit on Friday, according to On3's Chad Simmons. Atkinson recently wrapped up visits with the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs, the home state team for the Grayson High School (Loganville, GA.) product.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Atkinson is the No. 1 linebacker in the '26 recruiting class and the No. 7 overall player.
It's clear that Atkinson is a top priority for some of the top programs in the country. The Ducks have some major competition on the recruiting trail, potentially most notably from Clemson. Atkinson recently told Paul Strelow of Rivals that the Tigers view Atkinson with a Trevor Lawrence-level of importance.
"Coach Dabo (Swinney) really expressed how important it is for me to be there and that I am his Trevor Lawrence for their defense which spoke volumes to me," Atkinson told Strelow.
However, it's Georgia that appears to be in the lead for Atkinson, according to a commitment prediction from 247Sports. The Bulldogs have already hosted him at Junior Day and for an unofficial visit on Nov. 16.
Atkinson has also taken unofficial visits with the Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida State Seminoles, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes.
As he heads into next season, Atkinson will have a chance to add to his impressive high school numnbes. Over the last three years for Grayson High School, he's tallied 475 tackles (79 for loss), 31.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and one interception.
Atkinson received some high praise on the official scouting report from 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins. Here's part of what Ivins wrote about the star linebacker:
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism," Ivins wrote. "... Quick to locate the football with his field awareness and will mirror ball carries with his rare start-stop ability and exceptional lateral burst."
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class already features commitments from four-star talents like running back Tradarian Bell, defensive linemen Bott Mulitalo, Tomuhini Topui and Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, athlete Kendre Harrison and offensive tackle Kodi Greene along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge Dutch Horisk.
Oregon recently lost quarterback Jonas Williams, who de-committed and flipped to the USC Trojans. Still, the Ducks have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 with the USC Trojans at No. 2, according to the On3 Industry.