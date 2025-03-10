Oregon Ducks Commit Kodi Greene Visiting USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns: Potential Flip?
EUGENE – Back in August, the Oregon Ducks secured a huge commitment from 2026 offensive tackle Kodi Greene. However, in the modern era of recruiting, a commitment does not mean a player will halt other programs' recruiting efforts or even sign with the school they're committed to. Rather, even after committing, players can and will continue to explore their options, and this is no different than what Greene is doing right now.
The USC Trojans are working to flip Greene away from Oregon, and one step in doing so will be making an exceptional impression during his visit in June.
The Ducks and Trojans have been competing on the recruiting trail all offseason, vying for the same prospects. USC currently has the No. 1 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Ducks sit just behind at No. 2.
Securing a commitment from Greene would add more firepower to either team's recruiting class, thus making the prospective school a more appealing destination for other recruits.
USC is not Oregon’s only competition for the 6-6, 310-pounder. The Texas Longhorns have also been making an aggressive attempt at flipping Greene from Oregon.
“They know how to produce NFL players. . . . And they are known for producing NFL offensive linemen,” Greene told On3 about Texas. “Just saw that four offensive linemen were invited to this year’s (NFL) combine. That’s impressive.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Secure No. 8 Seed In Big Ten Tournament, Indiana Hoosiers Matchup
MORE: What Dan Lanning Said About Staying With Oregon Ducks, Eugene
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Battle
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
Greene has now set official visits to each of the three schools, which will happen in June.
Greene will return to Eugene first to visit the Ducks from June 6-8 before heading to Austin, Texas, for an official visit with the Longhorns from June 13-15. The young lineman will then round out his visits in Los Angeles with USC from June 20-22.
Although Greene’s commitment to Oregon did not deter him from further evaluating other programs, the Ducks still appear to be at the top of Greene’s list. Earlier this year, Greene spoke with On3 about why he ultimately decided on Oregon.
“From day one, they’ve said I’m a priority, and they continue to show it. Every time I go there, I truly feel I’m home,” Greene said. “It would be extremely tough for another program to flip me from Oregon, and I don’t see it happening.”
Greene is the No. 24 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle, making him a highly coveted prospect, especially with the Ducks looking to maintain their dominant reputation in the trenches.
He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Greene has also already drawn comparisons to former Ducks and projected first-round draft pick Josh Conerly Jr.
Greene is currently a headlining piece of Oregon’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class and is the second highest-ranked prospect committed behind five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.
Despite the strong pushes from USC and Texas, Oregon remains the clear frontrunner for Greene’s commitment. While other programs will continue to try and sway him, Greene’s own words suggest it would take something extraordinary to pull him away from the place he already calls home.