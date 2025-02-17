Oregon Ducks Commit Tradarian Ball Not Flipping To Texas Longhorns: 'Don't Think So'
The Oregon Ducks have been involved in some buzz with the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail recently thanks to four-star offensive tackle commit Kodi Greene locking in an official visit to Austin on June 13. The battles between Oregon and Texas have extended to the coaching ranks as well.
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples remains one of the hottest assistants in the country, which made him a name to immediately watch when the same position opened up with the Texas Longhorns following the departure of Tashard Choice to the Detroit Lions.
A Dallas native, the move would take Samples back to the Lone Star State if the interest is mutual. But regardless of what happens, Oregon fans can take comfort in knowing that 2026 four-star running back commit Tradarian Ball won't be going anywhere.
Ball made an emphatic statement on social media recently when responding to a Texas fan that speculated he could flip to the Longhorns should Samples choose to coach with the Longhorns. In an era where players change their minds in a snap, Ball, a native of Texarkana, TX, is staying true to the Ducks.
"If Texas does steal Samples from Oregon, I wonder if that could mean a Tradarian Ball flip," a fan in the "Longhorns Twitter" community on X wrote.
Ball caught wind of the tweet and responded.
"I don’t think so #Scoducks," he wrote.
Samples reportedly signed a new contract to stay with Oregon after Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer attempted to hire Samples onto his coaching staff. The Cowboys successfully poached a different Oregon assistant, wide receivers coach Junior Adams, but that is not expected to affect Ball's commitment.
Ball originally committed to Oregon on July 27, choosing the Ducks despite receiving offers from a slew of top programs like Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Wisconsin, SMU, Oklahoma and many more. The Ducks offered him on Feb. 24, 2023.
During the 2023 season, he finished with 183 carries for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 24 catches for 400 yards and six more scores as a receiver.
According to the scouting report from Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Ball is an "explosive offensive weapon" due to his versatility with the ball in his hands. 247Sports also has Ball as the No. 2 running back in the class and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Texas.
"Explosive offensive weapon with experience out of the backfield and aligned at receiver," Brooks wrote. "Not a bruiser, but looks and plays larger than size on paper. Consistent big-play option with versatility and athleticism to produce home run plays via hand-off, screen game, downfield targets, and in the return game. Flashes quick, decisive cuts and sudden redirection. Creative second-level runner whose speed often maximizes open-field opportunities."