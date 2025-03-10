Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens Trade Fit For Chargers, Justin Herbert? NFL Rumors
The Los Angeles Chargers were targeting Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf after the NFL star requested a trade but the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Metcalf instead.
The Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh are still on the hunt for a No. 1 receiver to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert. With Metcalf in Pittsburgh, rumors are swirling about a potential trade of George Pickens. Is Pickens the answer for the Chargers, Herbert and Harbaugh?
The former Oregon Ducks star Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh. However, to get over the playoff hump, Los Angeles must address its glaring need at receiver.
With the Steelers, Pickens has long been a No. 1 receiver, but adding Metcalf complicates things in Pittsburgh. NFL analysts suggest the Steelers may need to trade Pickens. One NFL executive suggested the Chargers are a potential fit, according to a report from ML Football.
Pickens would give the Chargers a new No. 1 wide receiver alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. Pickens could be among many transactions of the coming week as NFL trades heat up.
Pickens is entering his fourth season in the NFL with upside galore. In three seasons, Pickens has totaled 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2024 alone, Pickens had 59 receptions on 900 receiving yards with three touchdowns. The big-bodied Pickens is considered to be one of the most physical receivers in the NFL.
In short, Pickens would compliment the Herbert's Chargers offense well, alongside McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. McConkey had nine receptions for 197 yards in the loss to Houston, setting a rookie postseason record.
Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
The Chargers' 11-win season was the franchise's best record in the regular season since 2018. If Los Angeles wants to continue to compete in the uber talented AFC West, led by the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert needs more weapons. The Eugene-native has wow'd with his arm and legs.
"He's an incredible athlete," Harbaugh said of Herbert. "He can really run. Been saying that for a while. He's the kind of athlete that could play tight end in this league. He could play edge rusher in this league."
The former Duck quarterback Herbert dealt with a slew on injuries this season, including a right ankle injury in Week 2 of the NFL season and a recent left ankle sprain. He did not miss any games for either injury.
Harbaugh often calls the face of the franchise, Herbert a 'crown jewel' of the NFL, and continues to be impressed by Herbert's work ethic and leadership.
"He has spent every minute, every hour, every day completely engaged," Harbaugh said last offseason. "Tremendous tone setter, example setter for the entire team. "Incredible in every way. You've heard it said that people that make a lot of money, they get complacent. Not true."
Now, if Herbert can get another tough receiver to pass to on 2025, the NFL really will be on notice.