5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis' Long, Successful Oregon Ducks Visit: Georgia Bulldogs Visit Next
The No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, five-star Jared Curtis is still uncommitted. After a long visit to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning, Curtis is heading to the meet with the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart. Curtis' commitment will shake up the recruiting team rankings and future commits.
It appears Curtis' third Oregon visit was a big success, especially learning what his mom said about the Ducks' program and coaches.
Curtis arrived in Eugene on Saturday, March 8 and stayed until Wednesday, March 12 when he then will travel to Athens to meet with the Bulldogs, according to On3. Curtis posted a few updates while visiting the Ducks. It appears the Nashville (Tenn.) Christian star took advantage of the extra-long visit (usually recruiting visits are just the weekend) to see what the Oregon coast has to offer.
“It was a great visit,” Curtis’s mother Barbara said to On3. “We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff. We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well! I walked away feeling good, if Jared chose to go there.”
On3's Steve Wiltfong recently reported that Curtis could make a decision after these upcoming spring visits. Georgia and Oregon are his two finalist schools.
“I will wait until official visits to make my decision. I will get out more. When official visits open up, I will get down on some visits, see the school, and see what I like about it," Curtis told On3 back in December.
Curtis originally committed to Georgia on March 24, 2024 and then de-committed on Oct. 17. Oregon took advantage of the opportunity to secure his commitment. On November 9, during the 2024 football season, Curtis visited Eugene and watched the then-No. 1 Ducks beat Maryland in Autzen Stadium.
“Yes sir, I had a great visit up there last weekend when I went,” Curtis told On3 after the November Eugene visit. “My dad went up with me and my mom has been up with me once. I loved the atmosphere and look forward to getting back up there. I’d say my relationship with coach Stein and coach Lanning is really good."
Curtis addressed that the most important factors in his recruitment are the relationships and stability with coaching staff and how they develop quarterbacks.
In the case of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein, both have track records of excellent stability and quarterback development. Plus both Oregon coaches just signed contract extensions, to further cement their stability as recruits look to commit to Oregon.
"I think there are times where Curtis really sees himself playing at Oregon, and they’ve been the leader as of late," Wiltfong said this offseason. "The connection with offensive coordinator Will Stein and Dan Lanning, the way the Ducks have played over the last three years, and the trajectory of the program are exciting.”
The proximity to Nashville, Tennessee from Athens, Goergia could be a factor in Curtis' decision, should he want to stay closer to home.
Curtis is the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 1 quarterback in his class and the top-ranked recruit in the state of Tennessee.
A Oregon commitment from Curtis would jump the Ducks' No. 2 ranked class back to No. 1. The impact goes beyond the rankings, as Oregon could receive more benefits in terms of other elite recruits who want to play with Curtis.
Oregon does not have a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks lost 4-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who de-committed from the Ducks and flipped to USC Trojans. Curtis would join a talented quarterback room led by Dante Moore, an early Heisman contender.
In 2024, Curtis won Gatorade’s Tennessee Football Player of the Year honors. He led his team to a 13-1 record and a state championship. Curtis also showcased his versatility, throwing for 2,672 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 577 rushing yards and 14 more scores on the ground.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback was also the leading rusher for his high school as a sophomore. Curtis is a versatile athlete, making him an ideal fit for Stein's offense, which is currently thriving with quarterback Dillon Gabriel at the helm, another quarterback known to use his arms and his legs for a dual threat.