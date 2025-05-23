Oregon Ducks, Washington, Texas, USC Pushing For Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin
The Oregon Ducks offered class of 2026 four-star safety Davon Benjamin back in August of 2023, when he was only a sophomore at Oaks Christian High School. Benjamin's primary recruiters from Oregon consist of co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood.
After years of recruiting the California native, the Ducks are among Benjamin's early favorites as he heads into a crucial stage in his recruitment with his senior season a few months away.
Benjamin spoke with 247Sports about his recruitment and where the Ducks stand vs. the field.
"Texas has been coming after me a lot harder, they have been pushing for me a lot," Benjamin said. "Washington has been around and they've been making me a big priority. And, Oregon too. They have been in it for me for a while, but they still recruit me hard. Those three right now, I would say, are pushing the hardest for me."
The No. 5 safety and 37 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Benjamin said that he has the luxury of not having to rush a commitment due to the amount of interest he is receiving. Benjamin currently has 24 offers.
"I'd say I have a lot of freedom on that. I've established myself as one of the best and most versatile defensive backs in the class, and I've just liked taking my time with this process so I know I am making the best decision," Benjamin said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that he wouldn't be surprised if Benjamin developed into an NFL Draft pick.
MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
"Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick," Biggins wrote.
If Benjamin pledges with the Ducks, he would become the third-highest rated recruit in their 2026 recruiting class. Oregon only has one defensive back committed in their class in three-star safety Xavier Lherisse. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks signed five-star recruit Trey McNutt, their lone safety signee.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class has gotten off to a relatively slow start with only two prospects committing to the program since the start of the new year. The Ducks' activity on the recruiting front is expected to pick up in the coming weeks with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks hosting official visits at the beginning of next month.
Benjamin could be the addition the Ducks need to jump back into the top 10 of 247Sports' recruiting rankings. Oregon currently holds the No. 18 class in the country, but Lanning and his staff are recruiting a number of to prospects in addition to Benjamin, like five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.