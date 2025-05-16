Oregon Ducks Recruit Xavier Lherisse Raves About Dan Lanning After Recent Visit
The Oregon Ducks had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a handful of recruits, including one of their 2026 commits in four-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to secure Lherisse's commitment back on Feb. 26, and they got him on campus for the first of a few visits before the Early National Signing Period.
Lherisse spoke with 247Sports about his recent visit to Eugene. One of the things that stood out most to the 2026 four-star prospect was the hospitality and culture surrounding the Ducks.
"Just how genuine all of the UO people are," Lherisse said about what stood out the most about his visit to Oregon. "The facilities are the best of the best. The Eugene community also stood out. These are important because I want Eugene to feel like home. Those three things are big reasons for that. How honest and genuine the staff is with me and my family stands out,"
Lherisse said that one of the main factors into his commitment to the Ducks was defensive back coach Chris Hampton, who he also spent time with during his trip.
"Coach Hampton obviously. I also spent over an hour with Coach Lanning. It was awesome. Just continuing to build that relationship. The visit was just to build my relationship with the staff," Lherisse said.
Charles Power of On3 said that Lherisse's stock could rise even higher with a productive senior season at Eau Gallie High School.
“Xavier Lherisse is an instinctive defensive back who had a very productive junior season. He plays on both sides of the ball at Eau Gallie High and the ball skills are impressive. Lherisse picked off six passes in addition to making some nice grabs at wide receiver. He also shows solid physicality as a run defender...but the junior film and season point to a prospect who is on the ascent," Power said.
The No. 32 safety and 54 player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Lherisse holds a jaw-dropping 59 offers and chose the Ducks over schools like Florida State, Notre Dame, and Auburn.
Lherisse will be making official visits to all four schools despite being pledged to the Ducks. He will travel to Auburn on May 30, then to Oregon on June 6, followed by a trip to Notre Dame on June 13 and wraps it up at Florida State on June 20.
The Florida native is currently the only defensive back committed in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. Despite having only eight commits, Oregon's class ranks as the No. 17 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks only signed four defensive backs with five-star safety Trey McNutt being the only player they signed at the position.