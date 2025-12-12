How Chris Hampton's Recruiting Success Will Fuel Oregon's Defense

The Oregon Ducks found much success with their 2026 recruiting class. The program holds the No. 3 overall recruiting ranking, signing 21 players. With the talent being brought in, Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton stood out among the staff as a recruiter. With the departure of Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to Cal, Hampton is reportedly set to become the Ducks' next defensive coordinator.

Hampton ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 2 in the nation as a recruiter, per 247Sports, with an average recruit score of 92.75. Of Oregon’s 21 signees, Hampton was the primary recruiter for six.

5-Star Safety Jett Washington

4-Star Cornerback Davon Benjamin

4-Star Safety Devin Jackson

4-Star Safety Xavier Lhrerisse

3-Star Cornerback Azel Banag

3-Star Cornerback Trevon Watson

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Chris Hampton’s Recruiting Will Set Oregon Up For Success

The Ducks have had a couple of defensive backs announce their intention to enter the transfer portal. While the players may not have been starters, it still means losing depth at the position. Bringing in six recruits will ensure there is depth in the secondary for Oregon’s defense.

Several young defensive backs stepped up this season, and their return, along with the incoming recruits, will set the defense up for the near future.. Freshman defensive back Aaron Flowers has been a playmaker in the secondary after being redshirted in 2024. The team also has true freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., who had a breakout performance.

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi runs a warmup drill with his team before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hampton is not just a talented recruiter, but he is also developing athletes at a high level, which is why the Ducks have had one of the top defenses in college football this year.

With the defense’s success through the 2025 season, Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, was hired to be the head coach of the Cal Bears. With the coordinator shift, there may be concern that the success will not be as high, but Ducks fans will not have to worry.

Hampton is expected to be promoted to the team’s defensive coordinator. Hampton has been the co-defensive coordinator since 2023, and retaining him will keep the Ducks just as dominant.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hampton’s title of defensive coordinator means the incoming recruits are in the right hands. Oregon’s defense allowed just 5.35 yards per passing attempt and 141.1 passing yards per game through the 2025 season. Even with the coordinator change, the incoming recruits and the defense as a whole can play at a high level.

Oregon’s Top 2026 Recruiters

While Hampton stands out as a successful recruiter, other coaches for the Oregon Ducks played a role in bringing in talented players.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lines coach A’lique Terry ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten and No. 29 in the nation as a recruiter. He brought in three elite recruits, including five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. The Ducks’ offensive line is playing at an elite level, and Terry is ensuring the unit maintains dominance with the players he has recruited.

Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is bringing in big-time targets to pass to, ranked No. 15 in the conference and No. 38 in the nation as a recruiter. The top wide receiver signee joining the program is five-star Jalen Lott.

Lott can have a similar year as wide receiver Dakorien Moore has had in 2025. Moore stepped up quickly as a true freshman, and Lott can do the same in 2026. Lott and Moore have the potential to become one of the top wide receiver duos in college football, no matter which quarterback is throwing the ball.

