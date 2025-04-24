What 4-Star Recruit Davon Benjamin Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Culture'
The Oregon Ducks made quite the impression on one of their top defensive targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle this past week. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been putting in overtime in his pursuit of four-star safety recruit Davon Benjamin.
Benjamin, the No. 5 safety and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, visited Eugene on April 17. Lanning and the Ducks hit it out of the ballpark with Benjamin's visit as he came away with the Ducks as one of the emerging leaders in his recruitment.
Benjamin spoke to On3 and raved about his visit to Oregon.
“The visit to Eugene was a great experience,” Benjamin said. The energy around the program is real, and the way the coaches welcomed me and my family really stood out.”
Interestingly enough, what impressed Benjamin most about the Ducks wasn't the play on the field, but the environment and culture that builds the team off the field.
“What excites me most about Oregon and Coach Lanning is the culture they’re building,” Benjamin said. “It’s competitive, it’s genuine, and it feels like a place where I can grow on and off the field.”
Greg Biggins said that Benjamin has high upside at either position in the secondary due to his elite athleticism.
Solid 6-0, 180 pound frame and can run. Plays a physical game, is tough in run support and will lay guys out. Explosive with the ball in his hands via INT/fumble recovery and is strong in the return game as well. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling," Biggins said.
Benjamin has yet to set his official visit list, but expect the Ducks to receive one from him over the summer in addition to the USC Trojans. Expect Miami, Ohio State, and Washington to all be extremely active in Benjamin's recruitment.
The California native is just one of many ongoing recruiting battles between Oregon and USC. Most recently, the Ducks got beaten out by the Trojans for Benjamin's teammate, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux. The Trojans have been on a bit of a tear in recent weeks, climbing up the No. 1 spot on 247Sports' rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
If Lanning and the Ducks are able to pull Benjamin away from deep in USC territory, it would be a huge recruiting coup for Oregon. The Ducks recruiting class has been looking for a spark and a commitment from a player as talented as Benjamin could be what the program needs on the recruiting front. Currently, Oregon has the No. 13 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, but would fly into the Top 10 if they were to land Benjamin.