Oregon Ducks To Flip Four-Star Offensive Line Commit Tommy Tofi From Cal Bears?
The Oregon Ducks are searching for their first offensive lineman commit in their 2026 recruiting class. After losing out on their former top commit, five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, who flipped to the Washington Huskies, the Ducks are on the hunt to add some much-needed depth along the offensive trenches.
Despite committing to the Cal Bears earlier this month, Oregon has been giving four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi plenty to think about as he looks to shut down his recruitment prior to the beginning of his senior season in the fall.
Tofi spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and mentioned the Ducks as a team that is still on his radar despite being committed.
“I love the direction they’re headed,” Tofi said. “Winning program. Three-straight 10-win seasons and I love what Coach (Alique) Terry and the rest of the o-line coaching staff have for me if I get there to Eugene.”
The No. 6 interior offensive lineman and No. 97 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Tofi is a recent pledge to the Golden Bears. Coming as somewhat of a shock, he made an early decision and committed to Cal at the beginning of June.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Tofi is among the best offensive lineman in the region and could eventually play at the next level if he continues on his development path.
"Massive two-way lineman who offers a ton of positional versatility. Manhandles opposing defensive ends and tackles at the point of attack and plays with the kind of mean streak and nastiness. Boasts a rare combination of size, fluidity, and the ability to finish. Possesses as much upside as any offensive lineman out west with the potential to become an NFL Draft pick," Biggins said.
After landing four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, Oregon coach Dan Lanning looks to address the offensive line need in the 2026 recruiting class and make sure Beaver feels supported.
The Ducks have had a host of recent recruiting whiffs along the offensive line. In addition to Greene flipping and four-star offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo de-committing and ultimately ending up at BYU, Oregon saw five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell choose Miami over the Ducks.
All signs are pointing to Lanning and the Ducks getting a big splash in five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. The No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Iheanacho would be a key grab for the Ducks and could be the spark the program needs to elevate this recruiting cycle for Oregon.
After a couple of recent commitments from Beaver and five-star safety Jett Washington, the Ducks' recruiting class is ranked as the No. 29 class in the cycle according to 247Sports. Iheanacho and Tofi could easily boost the class inside the top 25 if they were to pledge to the Ducks.
With how good the Ducks have been on the recruiting trail in recent years, don't rule out Lanning and Oregon just yet with a couple of months until the Early Signing Period.