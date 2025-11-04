Oregon Ducks Still Pushing to Flip BYU Offensive Line Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are still trying to make a few last-minute additions to their 2026 recruiting class. With most of their top targets already pledged and locked in with their commitments, the Ducks have been going hard for BYU commit and four-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner.
Originally a finalist in Tanner's recruitment before he ultimately pledged to BYU, Oregon is making a big push to try and flip the Idaho native prior to the Early National Signing Period next month.
Terry Building Long-Lasting Relationships
Tanner spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, and he revealed that he is completely locked in with the Cougars. He also talked about his continued conversations with Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry.
“Coach Terry is like me, a very faith-oriented guy, his big message to me is to keep praying about it and if anything changes to just let him know. That’s been their big message – he said, ‘You have my number so if anything changes,’ to just let him know...He said we’re going to be family regardless and they’re happy for me and they believe I’ll succeed wherever I go which is pretty cool," Tanner said.
Terry and the Ducks have had mixed luck when it comes to landing their top offensive line recruits and Tanner is no exception.
Tanner's Recruiting Profile
The No. 26 interior offensive lineman and No. 2 player in Idaho according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Tanner is among the offensive lineman prospects in the region, regardless of class.
BYU was able to beat out Alabama, Boise State, Tennessee, and the Ducks for Tanner's commitment. The four-star recruit made official visits to all five programs before making a decision. He held 29 offers prior to committing.
Interestingly enough, Oregon was the second Power 4 program to offer Tanner and was his fifth overall offer.
If you bleed green and yellow, this newsletter’s for you. Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP HERE!
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Could Make Surprise Stop at Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Recruiting Flips From Ohio State Commits
Ducks' 2026 Offensive Line Class
When Oregon shifted their focus to the 2026 recruiting cycle, they had extremely high hopes for their offensive line class. But after missing out on five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and seeing four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene flip to Washington, the Ducks looked like they would miss out on all their top targets along the line.
However, they were able to snag arguably the crown jewel of their 2026 class in five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. He is one of the best prospects in country and ranks as the No. 2 tackle and No. 24 player in the cycle according to 247Sports' rankings.
Four-star tackle Tommy Tofi flipped from Cal to Oregon and has become a valuable addition to their 2026 classs. He ranked as the No. 5 tackle and No. 65 player in the country. Three-star offensive guard Koloi Keli rounds out their current offensive line class.