Why Five-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Committed to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks shot up in the On3 recruiting rankings as five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Ducks live on the Pat McAfee show. Iheanacho was asked by McAfee where he would be playing college football, prompting Iheanacho to stand up and unzip his sweater to show a green Oregon Ducks t-shirt underneath, sending the college football world into a frenzy. Iheanacho chose the Ducks over Penn State, LSU, and Auburn.
Iheanacho had nothing but praise for the Ducks when speaking on national television to Pat McAfee.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right, Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there. They just had Josh Conerly (drafted) in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man,” Iheanacho said.
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
Iheanacho also appreciated the nature found in Eugene around the Autzen Complex and the Oregon campus.
“Yeah it was a pleasant surprise, its very green and earthy, its very aesthetically pleasing too so that helps, i know i heard it rains a lot, but you know the grass is damn green in Eugene," Iheanacho said.
Iheanacho also talked to On3 about his recruitment process and what some of the deciding factors were in his decision to play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
“I reflected after my last three visits. The flight [to Oregon] is tough, but I love it when I get there. I am excited to get there every time. I had that same feeling every time I arrived at Oregon. It has the campus, academics, facilities, city, coaches and players that I was looking for. Oregon is the program I want to be a part of,” Iheanacho said.
Lanning showed again just how effective of a recruiter he truly is, Iheanacho had nothing but praise when telling On3 about Lanning, specifically how down-to-earth he is and how relatable he found the Oregon coach to be.
“Coach Lanning is a leader, he is a winner and he is putting a championship team together. He made it known that they wanted me to be a part of it. Coach Lanning kept it real with me, he let me know that it is not always the most convenient and that things aren’t always easy, but Oregon wanted me and they will help me get where I want to get to,” Iheanacho said.
“I love how Coach Lanning is a family man too. He really cares about his players. I can talk to him about anything. Our conversations are not all football-related. He is a cool guy, I can decompress with him and I know he cares about me.”
The 6-7 offensive tackle is now the crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class for Oregon. The Ducks saw their recruiting rankings rise from No. 11 to No. 7 in the On3 class of 2026 recruiting rankings.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been red hot in recruiting over the past month. Since June, the Ducks have gained seven commitments. This has upped their 2026 total from seven to 14. In addition to Iheanacho, the Ducks have landed five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is the nephew of the late great Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant. He is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports.
There is momentum building for Oregon Ducks recruiting. Who will be the next elite recruit to commit to Dan Lanning's program?