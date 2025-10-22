Oregon Ducks Pushing For Best Offensive Line Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks are looking to add a key piece to their 2027 recruiting cycle as they ramp up their pursuit for three-star offensive lineman Jayden Dean.
Currently sitting with the No. 33 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, the Ducks could make a big splash if they are able to land the four-star recruit. Dean is a rising star in the 2027 cycle and has seen his recruitment take off this year, prompting Oregon to step up in their hunt for Dean's commitment.
Good First Impression
Dean spoke with Rivals about his recruitment. He said that Oregon is one of the three schools along Oklahoma and Michigan that are beginning to stand out to him.
“Oregon is just great all around. I took my visit [June 12th]. I went to the camp. I got the offer, and it was great. I got to meet Coach Terry, and Coach Lanning. They have five offensive line coaches, and that’s great. God forbid, if football doesn’t work out for some of the guys, they can come back and work on the staff. They don’t have to go anywhere. So that’s what’s great about Oregon.”
When Dean mentioned the five offensive line coaches, he was referring to offensive line coach A'lique Terry and a few of the Ducks' offensive analysts. Former college offensive linemen like Ryan Walk, Steven Haunga and Dallas Warmack are assisting Terry with the offensive line room.
Walk and Warmack are former Ducks who played for the program during the Mario Cristobal tenure. The two former players each earned all-conference honors during their time at Oregon.
Dean's Recruiting Profile
Dean is ranked as the No. 44 interior offensive lineman and No. 751 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Although he is only ranked as a three-star recruit, Dean is one of the most offered prospects in the cycle and holds 31 offers. Some of his most recent offers include Syracuse, Nebraska and Washington among others.
He hasn't made many recruiting trips this season. He's only visited Clemson once and that was at the beginning of the season. Since then, he hasn't made any official plans for other potential visits.
Interestingly enough, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Michigan a 33 percent chance of landing Dean.
Building Out Offensive Line Recruiting Class
Fellow three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi is also a target Oregon has been heavily pursuing. The No. 35 interior offensive lineman and No, 58 player in California according to 247Sports' rankings, Mailangi is another three-star recruit with plenty of attention from Power 4 programs across the country.
The RPM says that Oregon is the favorites for Mailangi and gives the Ducks a staggering 94 percent chance of landing the California native.